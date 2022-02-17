WATCH: Hillary Clinton thrashes GOP for supporting 'coup plotters' in blistering speech

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served up a rip-roaring full-throated attack against the Republican Party in a speech to New York Democrats Thursday afternoon. It was so damning Fox News cut away after the former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee who won the popular vote called the GOP “coup plotters.”
“When the Republican Party officially embraces violent insurrection as ‘legitimate political discourse,’ when storming the Capitol, assaulting police officers, trying to overturn an election are being normalized, we are in uncharted territory. And make no mistake: our adversaries around the world are watching. Republicans are defending coup plotters. They’re curbing voting rights at precisely the moment when democracy needs champions,” Clinton said forcefully.
Hillary Clinton slams the Republican Party for officially embracing "violent insurrection as legitimate political discourse."\n\n\u201cMake no mistake, our adversaries around the world are watching," she says. "Republicans are defending coup-plotters.\u201dpic.twitter.com/2rtxbPEr9T— The Recount (@The Recount) 1645131139
Clinton also slammed Fox News:
Clinton:So now his accountants have fired him and investigations draw closer to him and right on cue, the noise machine gets turned up. Fox leads the charge with accusations against me counting on their audience to fall for it again. They\u2019re getting awfully close to actual malicepic.twitter.com/OgSYzI6CKz— Acyn (@Acyn) 1645132685