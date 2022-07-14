Hillary Clinton, daughter Chelsea to highlight ‘Gutsy’ women in new docuseries
The Hillary Clinton campaign holds a rally on Nov. 7, 2016, featuring Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, daughter Chelsea and President Barack Obama at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. - Steven M. Falk/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

The Clintons are getting their #GirlBosses in formation. Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are launching their new docuseries, “Gutsy,” on Sept. 9 on Apple TV+, the streamer announced Thursday. The series will be feature “intimate conversations with trailblazing women” including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, Apple said. “The docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show...