Hillary Clinton goes after Fox News for ‘sedition’

Former U.S. Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is going after Fox News, suggesting the far-right cable channel engages in "sedition."
Sedition is commonly defined as: "conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch."
Many were stunned Monday evening when news broke that Fox News will not air the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack's Thursday primetime hearing live. Nearly every broadcast news network and cable news network is, but Fox News will not.
ABC, CBS, and NBC will all break their primetime programming to air the hearing live. MSNBC and CNN will carry it live, with "wall-to-wall" coverage, The New York Times reports, calling Fox News "a significant outlier."
Fox News "anchors," The Times adds, "have held a dim view of the committee. Mr. Carlson called the committee 'grotesque' on his program on Monday night, and Mr. Hannity has called the group of five Democrats and two Republicans 'fake' on his 9 p.m. show."
Secretary Clinton, who also served as a U.S. Senator before being nominated to become Secretary of State, and who famously testified for 11 hours in a Republican-led hearing on Benghazi, blasted Fox News, saying they "prefer their sedition made fresh on-site."
In just hours her tweet has gone viral, garnering nearly 44,000 likes, over 8800 retweets, and over 5300 comments.
Meanwhile, others are criticizing Fox News as well. Matt Negrin, a Senior Producer at "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and a vociferous online commentator, warned journalists to no longer characterize the far-right Rupert Murdoch network as a news outlet.
"If a journalist calls Fox News a news organization they are deliberately lying," he tweeted.
Michael Calderone, a visiting professor of journalism at Princeton and a senior editor at Vanity Fair tweeted: "Says a lot about Fox News's priorities that the network has decided to air Tucker Carlson's show instead of a bipartisan Congressional hearing on the Jan 6 attack, a violent attempt to stop the certification of a free and fair election."
And Sawyer Hackett, a senior advisor to former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, also slammed Fox News:
The first public hearings of the House Select Committee will air on Thursday in prime time and they'll not only ask witnesses to testify about their experiences, but they'll also review all of the evidence they've collected from text messages, documents and over 1,000 witnesses.
Thus far, the evidence gathered by the committee has shown that Trump had a lot of help in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election -- below we'll go through some of the most shocking evidence the committee has gathered so far.
1.) Trump's campaign encouraged "alternate" electors in a bid to deny Biden the White House.
One way Trump sough to cling to power was a scheme encouraged by his own campaign to create a series of phony "alternate" electors in key swing states who would back him instead of President Joe Biden.
Monday night it was revealed that emails revealed that a Trump campaign staffer told fraudulent Georgia electors to stay quiet in their efforts to stop the legitimate electors from being counted in the state. The email from the Trump staffer walked the supporters through the process, although it's unclear if this aide was acting on his own or simply following orders.
One little-known Trump aide appeared before the committee at least twice to reveal that the White House Counsel’s office made it clear to Meadows and Giuliani that fake electors would be illegal. The dates of the meeting are important because it makes it clear that Meadows and Giuliani knew it was illegal but the Trump campaign attempted to push the fake electors anyway.
2.) Testimony indicates Trump approved of violent threats issued against Vice President Mike Pence.
Another shocking allegation is the claim made by a former aide to Mark Meadows that Trump apparently expressed approval at his supporters who were calling for Mike Pence's hanging.
"Mr. Meadows, according to an account provided to the House committee investigating Jan. 6, then told the colleagues that Mr. Trump had said something to the effect of, maybe Mr. Pence should be hanged," the New York Times reported last month, citing testimony from a Meadows aide.
3.) Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was a central play in the scheme to keep Trump in power.
Messages published by CBS News and the Washington Post revealed Ginni Thomas was far more involved with the attempt to overthrow the election than previously known. Since then, other White House staffers have come forward with tales of Mrs. Thomas trying to assert her authority over the staff in the West Wing and push QAnon conspiracy theories.
Thomas's involvement is particularly notable because her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was the sole vote to oppose the release of text messages and documents from Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows.
4.) Fox News hosts were intimately involved in the Trump campaign's strategy and messaging during and after the campaign.
Fox News has decided against airing primetime January 6th hearings, even though Fox News host Sean Hannity in late 2020 was taking directions from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on how to help the president stay in office.
At one point, Hannity tweeted to Meadows, "[North Carolina] gonna be ok?"
Meadows replied back, "Stress every vote matters. Get out and vote. On radio."
5.) Trump allies made a push to use the military to seize voting machines.
Another shocking finding was that Trump allies pushed the president to seize voting machines that they blamed for purportedly stealing the election. Both Michael Flynn and lawyer Sidney Powell met with Trump, according to Axios, asking that Trump appoint a special counsel to investigate the election.
Politico revealed that the two crafted an executive order for Trump to sign that would give the Defense secretary 60 days to craft an assessment. The DOD could then keep Trump in power until at least Feb. 2021.
More findings will be revealed in the coming days -- the first hearing begins at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday.
According to a report from Politico's Betsy Woodruff Swan, the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on January 6, 2021, has already sat down with House committee members investigating the insurrection.
With the Washington Post reporting that Trump's protective detail was forced to scramble when he wanted to motorcade to the scene of the riot, the Politico report notes that agent Robert Engel has provided valuable information to the committee.
According to Woodruff Swan, Engel was "the special agent in charge on Jan. 6, 2021, meaning he was responsible for protecting the president from 'socks on to socks off' — the whole work day. In that role, he rode from the White House to that day’s 'Stop the Steal' rally with Trump in the presidential armored car called 'The Beast.'"
The report adds that the committee asked him about the day's details and "how the Secret Service handled the day’s chaos."
A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed the sit-down in a statement that said, "Every single member of the Secret Service who was requested by the committee has been provided to them. We fully support and are cooperating with the committee’s work. Employees, documentation, whatever is requested by the committee, we have cooperated with.”
A spokesperson for the committee refused comment on what was divulged, the report states.
Flying over Antarctica, it’s hard to see what all the fuss is about. Like a gigantic wedding cake, the frosting of snow on top of the world’s largest ice sheet looks smooth and unblemished, beautiful and perfectly white. Little swirls of snow dunes cover the surface.
But as you approach the edge of the ice sheet, a sense of tremendous underlying power emerges. Cracks appear in the surface, sometimes organized like a washboard, and sometimes a complete chaos of spires and ridges, revealing the pale blue crystalline heart of the ice below.
As the plane flies lower, the scale of these breaks steadily grows. These are not just cracks, but canyons large enough to swallow a jetliner, or spires the size of monuments. Cliffs and tears, rips in the white blanket emerge, indicating a force that can toss city blocks of ice around like so many wrecked cars in a pileup. It’s a twisted, torn, wrenched landscape. A sense of movement also emerges, in a way that no ice-free part of the Earth can convey – the entire landscape is in motion, and seemingly not very happy about it.
Broken ice where Thwaites Glacier heads out to sea.(Ted Scambos)
Antarctica is a continent comprising several large islands, one of them the size of Australia, all buried under a 10,000-foot-thick layer of ice. The ice holds enough fresh water to raise sea level by nearly 200 feet.
Its glaciers have always been in motion, but beneath the ice, changes are taking place that are having profound effects on the future of the ice sheet – and on the future of coastal communities around the world.
Breaking, thinning, melting, collapsing
Antarctica is where I work. As a polar scientist I’ve visited most areas of the ice sheet in more than 20 trips to the continent, bringing sensors and weather stations, trekking across glaciers, or measuring the speed, thickness and structure of the ice.
Currently, I’m the U.S. coordinating scientist for a major international research effort on Antarctica’s riskiest glacier – more on that in a moment. I have gingerly crossed crevasses, trodden carefully on hard blue windswept ice, and driven for days over the most monotonous landscape you can imagine.
Early on, changes in the ice happened slowly. Icebergs would break away, but the ice was replaced by new outflow. Total snowfall had not changed much in centuries – this we knew from looking at ice cores – and in general the flow of ice and the elevation of the ice sheet seemed so constant that a main goal of early ice research in Antarctica was finding a place, any place, that had changed dramatically.
Ice breaks off the front of a glacier in Antarctica.
But now, as the surrounding air and ocean warm, areas of the Antarctic ice sheet that had been stable for thousands of years are breaking, thinning, melting, or in some cases collapsing in a heap. As these edges of the ice react, they send a powerful reminder: If even a small part of the ice sheet were to completely crumble into the sea, the impact for the world’s coasts would be severe.
Like many geoscientists, I think about how the Earth looks below the part that we can see. For Antarctica, that means thinking about the landscape below the ice. What does the buried continent look like – and how does that rocky basement shape the future of the ice in a warming world?
In East Antarctica, the part closer to Australia, the continent is rugged and furrowed, with several small mountain ranges. Some of these have alpine valleys, cut by the very first glaciers that formed on Antarctica 30 million years ago, when its climate resembled Alberta’s or Patagonia’s. Most of East Antarctica’s bedrock sits above sea level. This is where the city-size Conger ice shelf collapsed amid an unusually intense heat wave in March 2022.
Below the ice, recent studies have mapped Antarctica’s bedrock and show much of the west side is below sea level.(Bedmap2;) Fretwell 2013
In West Antarctica the bedrock is far different, with parts that are far deeper. This area was once the ocean bottom, a region where the continent was stretched and broken into smaller blocks with deep seabed between. Large islands made of volcanic mountain ranges are linked together by the thick blanket of ice. But the ice here is warmer, and moving faster.
The realization that the West Antarctic ice sheet was gone in the past is the cause of great concern in the global warming era.
Early stages of a large-scale retreat
Toward the coast of West Antarctica is a large area of ice called Thwaites Glacier. This is the widest glacier on earth, at 70 miles across, draining an area nearly as large as Idaho.
Satellite data tell us that it is in the early stages of a large-scale retreat. The height of the surface has been dropping by up to 3 feet each year. Huge cracks have formed at the coast, and many large icebergs have been set adrift. The glacier is flowing at over a mile per year, and this speed has nearly doubled in the past three decades.
Two decades of satellite data show the fastest ice loss in the vicinity of the Thwaites Glacier. NASA.
From above, fractures are evident in the Thwaites Glacier.(Ted Scambos)
Some of the first measurements of the ice depth, using radio echo-sounding, showed that the center of West Antarctica had bedrock up to a mile and a half below sea level. The coastal area was shallower, with a few mountains and some higher ground; but a wide gap between the mountains lay near the coast. This is where Thwaites Glacier meets the sea.
This pattern, with deeper ice piled high near the center of an ice sheet, and shallower but still low bedrock near the coast, is a recipe for disaster – albeit a very slow-moving disaster.
Ice flows under its own weight – something we learned in high school earth science, but give it a thought now. With very tall and very deep ice near Antarctica’s center, a tremendous potential for faster flow exists. By being shallower near the edges, the flow is held back – grinding on the bedrock as it tries to leave, and having a shorter column of ice at the coast squeezing it outward.
An Antarctic glacier flows toward the sea.(Erin Pettit)
How warmer water is undermining the glacier.
If the ice were to step back far enough, the retreating front would go from “thin” ice – still nearly 3,000 feet thick – to thicker ice toward the center of the continent. At the retreating edge, the ice would flow faster, because the ice is thicker now. By flowing faster, the glacier pulls down the ice behind it, allowing it to float, causing more retreat. This is what’s known as a positive feedback loop – retreat leading to thicker ice at the front of the glacier, making for faster flow, leading to more retreat.
Warming water: The assault from below
But how would this retreat begin? Until recently, Thwaites had not changed a lot since it was first mapped in the 1940s. Early on, scientists thought a retreat would be a result of warmer air and surface melting. But the cause of the changes at Thwaites seen in satellite data is not so easy to spot from the surface.
Beneath the ice, however, at the point where the ice sheet first lifts off the continent and begins to jut out over the ocean as a floating ice shelf, the cause of the retreat becomes evident. Here, ocean water well above the melting point is eroding the base of the ice, erasing it as an ice cube would disappear bobbing in a glass of water.
Warming water is reaching under the ice shelf and eroding it from below.(Scambos et al 2017)
Water that is capable of melting as much as 50 to 100 feet of ice every year meets the edge of the ice sheet here. This erosion lets the ice flow faster, pushing against the floating ice shelf.
The ice shelf is one of the restraining forces holding the ice sheet back. But pressure from the land ice is slowly breaking this ice plate. Like a board splintering under too much weight, it is developing huge cracks. When it gives way – and mapping of the fractures and speed of flow suggests this is just a few years away – it will be another step that allows the ice to flow faster, feeding the feedback loop.
Up to 10 feet of sea level rise
Looking back at the ice-covered continent from our camp this year, it is a sobering view. A huge glacier, flowing toward the coast, and stretching from horizon to horizon, rises up to the middle of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. There is a palpable feeling that the ice is bearing down on the coast.
Ice is still ice – it doesn’t move that fast no matter what is driving it; but this giant area called West Antarctica could soon begin a multicentury decline that would add up to 10 feet to sea level. In the process, the rate of sea level rise would increase severalfold, posing large challenges for people with a stake in coastal cities. Which is pretty much all of us.