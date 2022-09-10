'Hip, hip, hurrah': King Charles's proclamation read from palace balcony

LONDON (Reuters) - A crowd cheered on Saturday as David White, the Garter King of Arms, read out the official proclamation of Charles as Britain's new King from a balcony above Londons' St James's Palace. "Three cheers for Majesty the King," the senior herald in England shouted from the balcony, prompting a response of "hip, hip, hurrah" from soldiers below. (Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Michael Holden)
Florida ranked No. 1 for 'education freedom' — by right-wing group that wants to privatize it all
September 10, 2022
A new education report released Friday by the Heritage Foundation, an influential right-wing think tank, ranks Florida as the best state in the country for "education freedom," with Arizona a close second, and Washington, D.C., New York and most of the Northeast falling to the bottom.
That claim, along with the fact that the list's top 20 states are mostly deep "red" and its bottom 10 are almost all dark "blue," might come as a surprise to education watchers who are familiar with more traditional assessments of education performance. But in the Heritage Foundation's inaugural "Education Freedom Report Card," the think tank is grading according to a different metric entirely: not things like average student funding, teacher salary or classroom size, but how easily state legislatures enable students to leave public schools; how lightly private schools and homeschooling are regulated; how active and welcome conservative parent-advocacy groups are; and how frequently or loudly those groups claim that schools are indoctrinating students.
Florida's Department of Education was quick to celebrate its No. 1 Heritage ranking, but digging into the four main categories the report assessed — "school choice," "regulatory freedom," "transparency" and "return on investment" — illuminates both what that ranking means and, perhaps more important, what conservatives' long-term goals for public education are.
In the category of education choice, Heritage's primary focus is on education savings accounts (ESAs), a form of school voucher that allows parents to opt out of public schools and use a set amount of state funding (sometimes delivered via debit card) on almost any educational expenses they see fit. ESAs can be used towards charter schools, private schools, parochial schools and low-cost (and typically low-quality) "voucher schools," as well as online schools, homeschooling expenses, unregulated "microschools" (where a group of parents pool resources to hire a private teacher) or tutoring. The report's methodology also notes that the percentage of children in a state who attend these alternatives to public schools figures into its rankings, implying that families who choose traditional public schools are not considered examples of educational "freedom." The "choice" category also awards points based on how non-public schools are regulated, docking states that require accreditation or the same level of testing mandated for public schools.
In terms of "regulatory freedom," Heritage weighs whether states enforce "overburdensome regulations … in the name of 'accountability.'" The chief concern here appears to be teacher certification credentials, since states that encourage "alternative" credentialing or that employ more teachers without teaching degrees are ranked higher than those where more educators have traditional qualifications. This section also penalizes states where a high percentage of school districts employ chief diversity officers, since, the report claims, such positions primarily exist to "provide political support and organization to one side of the debate over the contentious issues of race and opportunity."
In the third category, "transparency," the report rewards states that have "strong anti-critical race theory" laws, high rates of engagement by groups like Parents Defending Education — which has ties to the Koch network — and laws requiring school districts to provide exhaustive public access to any student curricula or educational materials. States where Parents Defending Education have reported more "indoctrination incidents" — which usually means conflicts regarding teaching about racism or LGBTQ issues — are ranked lower.
Lastly, in terms of spending, the report compares per-pupil spending not just to learning outcomes but also to matters like the future tax burden created by teacher pensions, which Heritage sees as a reflection of concentrated "teacher union power" and "deficient political leaders."
Heritage proposes teaching an "aspirational and inspirational take on America's history" which debunks the "misguided argument" that "injustices" of the past lead to the "present-day problems" of Black people.
The report also included a section containing model legislation written by the Goldwater Institute, the libertarian law firm Institute for Justice and the Heritage Foundation itself, covering more "anti-CRT" proposals, more requirements for schools to publicize their training materials for students and staff and more or bigger ESA voucher programs. In its own model bill, "Protecting K-12 Students from Discrimination," Heritage proposes that schools teach an "aspirational and inspirational take on America's history, debunking the misguided argument that present-day problems of black Americans are caused by the injustices of past failures" and holding that no teachers or students can be compelled "to discuss public policy issues of the day without his or her consent."
What's especially noteworthy about this report — which Heritage says it will release on an annual basis — is how closely most of its ranking criteria track with the right's broader education agenda. Over the last few months, almost all the issues addressed in this report have been highlighted as key action items for conservative education reformers, from the promotion of ESAs, as a preferred pathway to universal school vouchers, to alternative teacher credentialing to the expansion of the anti-CRT movement, which now encompasses anything related to "diversity, equity and inclusion."
In late June, Arizona passed a sweeping expansion of its own ESA policies, instantly creating the most wide-reaching school privatization plan in the country and sparking immediate calls for other Republican-led states to follow suit. (Although Florida ranked first overall in Heritage's report, the authors note with evident enthusiasm that Arizona's new ESA law will "certainly give Florida a run for its money next year.")
Likewise, the report's emphasis on alternative teacher credentialing underscores a major new focus of conservative activism. In February, the right-wing bill mill American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, declared "alternative credentialing" to be one of 2022's "essential policy ideas." Two months later, anti-CRT activist Christopher Rufo called on state lawmakers to rescind requirements that teachers hold education degrees, saying that university education programs serve only to indoctrinate teachers in left-wing ideology. In early July, Arizona passed a law decreeing that public school teachers don't even need college degrees in order to begin teaching. And in August, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did the same, arguing that teacher certification requirements were "too rigid" and announcing that military veterans who were halfway to a college degree could now be hired to teach in public schools.
Individually and together, these education "reform" proposals tie back to larger calls to privatize education — which is sometimes acknowledged out loud, as when Rufo declared this April that increased controversy around public schools would help create the environment for "universal school choice." The Heritage report is part of a similar long game, declaring in its opening paragraphs that "America has never been closer than it is today to realizing Milton Friedman's vision for universal education choice."
Framing the report by invoking the libertarian economist Friedman — who, over the course of his controversial career, proposed eliminating Social Security, the Food and Drug Administration, the licensing of doctors and more — is a telling choice. In a foundational 1955 essay, as Heritage notes, Friedman famously argued that "government-administered schooling" was incompatible with a freedom-loving society, and that public funding of education should be severed from public administration of it — which would end public education as the country had known it for generations.
Milton Friedman claimed that school vouchers would solve all the "critical problems" faced by schools. In fact, says Carol Corbett Burris, they haven't "delivered on any of his promises ... [and] all evidence shows they have made segregation worse."
As Duke University historian Nancy MacLean writes, Friedman's call for "education freedom" came at the same moment that Virginia segregationists were pioneering the use of school vouchers to enable their "regionwide strategy of 'massive resistance'" to integration. Critics have long pointed out that, in that same 1955 essay, Friedman acknowledged that school vouchers might be used to uphold segregation, creating a system of "exclusively white schools, exclusively colored schools, and mixed schools" that parents could choose between. Friedman's defenders, including at EdChoice, the school privatization advocacy organization he founded in the late 1990s, counter that this quote must be considered within the larger context of Friedman's professed belief that free-market educational competition would eventually mean that "the mixed schools will grow at the expense of the non mixed, and a gradual transition will take place." (Assuming that integration advocates managed to successfully "persuade others of their views.")
"Friedman may have been an accomplished number-cruncher, but when it came to social issues, he was a crackpot," said Carol Corbett Burris, executive director of the Network for Public Education. He claimed that "vouchers 'would solve all of the critical problems' faced by schools," from discipline, to busing to segregation, Burris continued. "He presented no evidence, just claims based on his disdain for any government regulation."
This theory has been tested, Burris said, and proven false. "The jury is in. School choice in the form of charters and vouchers has not delivered on any of his promises; in fact, all evidence shows they have made segregation worse."
By 1980, Friedman was declaring that vouchers were merely a useful waypoint on the road to true education freedom, which would include revoking compulsory education laws. In 2006, shortly before his death, Friedman told an ALEC audience that it would be "ideal" to "abolish the public school system and eliminate all the taxes that pay for it."
For Heritage to use Friedman as its ideological lodestar, public education advocates observe, makes clear what the report values most in the state education systems it's ranking.
"The fact that the Heritage Foundation ranks Arizona second in the country, when our schools are funded nearly last in the nation, only underscores the depraved lens with which they view the world," said Beth Lewis, director of the advocacy group Save Our Schools Arizona, which is currently leading a citizen ballot referendum against the state's new universal ESA law. "Heritage boasting about realizing Milton Friedman's dream reveals the agenda — to abolish public schools and put every child on a voucher in segregated schools."
"This is a report that celebrates states not funding their students," agreed Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, the state's largest union. Noting that Florida in fact ranks 45th in the nation in average per-student funding, Spar continued, "In their report, it seems like the states that fund their students at a higher level have a worse ranking than those who invest less in their children."
This amounts, Spar continued, to "the Heritage Foundation celebrating the rankings of how well you underfund public schools, how well you dismantle public schools. I don't think we should celebrate the fact that we're shortchanging kids."
"With this report," added Burris, "the Heritage Foundation puts its values front and forward — that schooling should be a free-for-all marketplace where states spend the least possible on educating the future generation of Americans, with no regulations to preserve quality." It's no accident, Burris added, that Heritage's top two states, Florida and Arizona, were ranked as the worst on the Network for Public Education's own report card this year.
"These two states now have such a critical teacher shortage, due to their anti-public school agenda, that you do not even need a college degree to teach," said Burris. "Parents who are looking for the best states in which to educate their children should take this report card and turn it on its head."
Who's been visiting Iowa during the 2022 midterms?
September 10, 2022
The Iowa presidential caucuses are still a long way off, but potential presidential candidates and other national politicians are visiting the state ahead of the Nov. 7 midterm election.
No top politicians have officially announced plans to run for president in 2024. President Joe Biden has indicated he plans to run for re-election, but has not launched a campaign. Former President Donald Trump, who Biden defeated in the 2020 election, has also not said if he’s running again.
Still, Iowa Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections have been joined on the campaign trail by a flurry of national politicians, some of who may be looking at the 2024 caucuses. Iowa Democrats, in contrast, have seen far fewer high-ranking visitors.
12 hours ago
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott tailgates with Miller-Meeks, Reynolds
By: Robin Opsahl - Friday September 9, 2022 5:32 pm
Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is joining U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Gov. Kim Reynolds at campaign tailgate rally Saturday.Sens. Rick Scott, center, and Joni Ernst, right, spoke at the Polk County Republican Party Lincoln Dinner on Nov. 12, 2021. (Photo by Katie Akin / Iowa Capital Dispatch)
Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is a guest speaker alongside the governor for Miller-Meeks’ fundraising event. It’s the second year the incumbent representative is hosting her “MMM Tailgate Celebration” on the outskirts of Iowa City, ahead of the Cy-Hawk showdown at 3 p.m. where University of Iowa faces Iowa State University.
Tickets for the tailgate are $50 for individuals and $75 for couples. The tailgate is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m., with a host committee reception at 11 a.m.
🚨We Are 14 Days Away from our Second Annual MMM Tailgate🚨
Buy your tickets today and join me in welcoming @ScottforFlorida to Iowa!! pic.twitter.com/tvBnCK6py3
— Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) August 28, 2022
Scott has visited Iowa in the past, campaigning with GOP candidates as a key figure in the Senate Republicans’ campaigning arm. Last year, he spoke at an event with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson in Cedar Rapids.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, said it was “curious” that Scott was campaigning with a House candidate while visiting Iowa, noting that Sen. Chuck Grassley is also up for reelection this year. “I hope he enjoys the game. It’s curious he’s in Iowa, curious that he is campaigning with a House candidate,” Vilsack said.
He spoke during a Democratic National Committee call with reporters Friday.
The Iowa Democratic Party, in a news release, highlighted some of Scott’s proposals to levy new taxes and cut Social Security and Medicare programs. The Florida senator has clashed with other Republican leaders on these policy proposals and campaign strategy ahead of the 2022 midterm election.
1 week ago
Harriet Hageman visits Iowa after primary victory over Liz Cheney
By: Robin Opsahl - Wednesday August 31, 2022 7:08 pm
Wyoming congressional candidate Harriet Hageman is heading to Iowa this October to speak at state and county GOP events.
Hageman won the Wyoming Republican primary against three-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney earlier in August. Her trip Oct. 1o and 11, in support of Iowa Republican candidates, will be her first visit to Iowa.
“Harriet Hageman fought back against the D.C. swamp and won,” Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement. “That is exactly our goal here in Iowa: send a clear message to the Democrat elite that we are fed up with them trying to control our lives.”
Some political experts have pointed to Hageman’s victory as an indicator that former President Donald Trump remains popular with Republican voters. Trump endorsed Hageman in her race against Cheney, who voted to impeach the president following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
While in Iowa, the Wyoming Republican is meeting with the Republican Party of Iowa, Republican Party of Polk County, and the Scott County Republican Party. She will also be supporting Republican congressional candidate Zach Nunn, who is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in Iowa’s 3rd District.
Hageman’s primary victory is motivation for Republicans hoping to take back the House, Republican Party of Polk County Chair Gloria Mazza said.
“The upset of Liz Cheney in Wyoming speaks volumes that Americans are ready to send a message to Washington, and Hageman’s ability to communicate voters’ concerns gave her a huge win,” Mazza said in a statement. “Voters of Iowa’s Third Congressional District want these same results to retire Cindy Axne.”
1 week ago
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott headlines Hinson eventSen. Tim Scott, R-SC, is joined by fellow Republican lawmakers for a news conference to unveil the GOP’s legislation to address racial disparities in law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol June 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By: Robin Opsahl - 7:06 pm
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott spoke to Iowans Aug. 28 in Central City, headlining U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson’s annual BBQ Bash.
He’s the latest Republican to return to Iowa on the campaign trail, supporting Iowa conservative candidates ahead of the midterms. The senator deflected presidential speculations during his visit. At the event, a person in the audience shouted “Tim Scott for president!” during his speech.
“Of my homeowners’ association, yes,” Scott responded.
He told the Washington Examiner the “primary objective” of his Iowa visit was to help re-elect Iowa Republicans, like Hinson, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds. Scott also spoke at a Reynolds event earlier this summer. But he said he understands the speculation about a presidential run.
“I recognize that it does raise questions — I’m not foolish enough to say that it does not,”
Scott is the only Black Republican currently serving in the U.S. Senate. He was appointed to the seat in 2013 by then-Gov. Nikki Haley to replace retiring Sen. Jim DeMint. He went on to win a special election in 2014, and won his 2016 election to serve a full term.
Alongside scoping out presidential prospects, Scott is himself competing in the upcoming election. The incumbent senator faces South Carolina state Rep. Krystle Matthews, a Democrat, in November. Most election forecasters, including the Cook Political Report and Inside Elections, rate the race as “solidly Republican.”
2 weeks ago
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to speak at Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition dinnerMark Robinson is the lieutenant governor of North Carolina. (Photo courtesy of the State of North Carolina)
By: Robin Opsahl - Wednesday August 24, 2022 5:41 pm
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will speak at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s fall banquet this September.
The dinner and rally is planned for Sept. 17 in Des Moines. It will be Robinson’s first visit to Iowa since his election as North Carolina’s first Black lieutenant governor in 2021.
Robinson rose to political fame when his gun rights speech at a 2018 Greensboro City Council meeting went viral on Facebook in 2020. He was invited to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention that year, and spoke at the 2022 convention in Houston, Texas three days after a gunman shot and killed 19 students and two staff at a Uvalde, Texas school.
The lieutenant governor has not hinted at any plans to run for U.S. president in 2024, but has spoken about a potential run for North Carolina governor in the next election cycle.
2 weeks ago
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to headline U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst eventSarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary, speaks in a file photo from 2018. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of State)
By: Robin Opsahl - 5:41 pm
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary during Donald Trump’s presidency, will headline U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride fundraiser this October.
“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a good friend and relentless fighter for our strong, conservative values,” Ernst said in a statement.
Sanders, who is currently running for governor in Arkansas, has visited Iowa several times during presidential election cycles. She last visited Iowa in 2020, speaking alongside Trump at his Des Moines rally, and headlined Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Harvest Festival in 2018. She also served as national political director for the campaign of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, her father, in 2008. Huckabee won that year’s Republican Iowa caucuses.
🚨 SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
I’m thrilled to announce my friend @SarahHuckabee as my special guest for this year’s Roast & Ride. ⁰
📅 Mark your calendars and join us on October 22! https://t.co/SKi72iXFyn
— Joni Ernst (@joniernst) August 24, 2022
Sanders will return to Iowa for Ernst’s event Oct. 22. The Roast and Ride returns after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will now feature a “Ruck March,” a military hike made with a rucksack, alongside the typical motorcycle ride and pig roast.
The Roast and Ride has featured many Republican presidential candidates since its inception in 2015. Trump headlined the event in 2016 before winning the presidential election. Former Vice President Mike Pence, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham have also spoken at the Ernst fundraiser.
Ernst is not up for re-election until 2026, but Sanders linked the event with the upcoming midterm election.
“Joni Ernst is on the frontlines every day, pushing back against the radical policies of the far left in Washington, D.C., and I am excited to join my friend at her annual Roast & Ride this year,” Sanders said in a statement. “Iowans, like Arkansans, know that we need to elect strong conservatives in November who will defend our freedom and enact bold reforms.”
3 weeks ago
Former VP Mike Pence talks about FBI, Jan. 6 panel at Iowa State FairFormer Vice President Mike Pence stopped to shake hands with passersby despite the heavy rain as he made his way through the Iowa State Fair Friday, Aug. 19. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)
By: Robin Opsahl - Friday August 19, 2022 7:59 pm
There weren’t many Iowans on the concourse as former Vice President Mike Pence made his way around the Iowa State Fair Aug. 19.
Most visitors were staying indoors during an afternoon downpour that hit Des Moines, but Pence and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley braved the weather. They stopped at favorite fair locations for politicians, including the Iowa GOP booth in the Varied Industries building and the Iowa Pork Producers Tent, taking pictures with fairgoers and answering questions. Read the full story here.
Last updated: 8:00 pm
3 weeks ago
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar holds drug affordability roundtable with MathisJudge Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, meets with Sen. Amy Klobuchar on March 3, 2022. Jackson is President Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
By: Robin Opsahl - Wednesday August 17, 2022 3:36 pm
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited Cedar Rapids Aug. 18 to speak about prescription drug affordability.
Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, held a roundtable about federal legislation regulating the costs of pharmaceuticals with state Sen. Liz Mathis, who is running for Iowa’s 2nd District. Klobuchar planned to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act, which caps insulin prices among other provisions regulating drug costs, as well as discussing her legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate drug costs for enrolled seniors.
The roundtable focused on these and other steps the federal government is taking to make prescription drugs affordable, according to a news release. After the discussion, Klobuchar and Mathis toured the Eastern Iowa Health Center.
Klobuchar is one of the few out-of-state Democrats to visit Iowa ahead of this year’s midterms. She ran for president in the crowded 2020 Democratic field, and earned one delegate in the Iowa caucuses. She eventually dropped out and put her support behind President Joe Biden, who went on to win the election.
Biden has not officially announced his campaign for re-election, but has indicated his plans to run for a second term in office. While some Democrats said they’d like someone else to run for president in 2024, no one has announced plans to challenge Biden for the party nomination.
Last updated: 7:53 pm
3 weeks ago
Rick Santorum visits Iowa State Fair, advocates for constitutional convention
By: Robin Opsahl - 1:44 pm
Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum stopped by at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 18 with the Convention of States Action group.
The Pennsylvania Republican visited Iowa earlier in 2022 with the same group, rallying at the Iowa State Capitol for the state to join calls to convene a constitutional convention to amend the U.S. Constitution. So far, 19 states have passed a resolution to convene, according to the Convention of States website. The constitution requires 34 states to pass resolutions in order to call a convention.Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum spoke at the Iowa Capitol on Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch)
If 34 states pass the resolution, the convention would be asked to consider constitutional amendments focused on three priorities: term limits, spending restraints, and limits to the federal government’s power. A constitutional convention would have the power to consider other issues as well.
The resolution passed in the Iowa House during multiple sessions, but has never passed in the Iowa Senate.
Santorum visited Des Moines again at the fair to advocate for the state Legislature to pass the resolution. He talked with visitors at the Convention of States’ booth in the Varied Industries Building, according to a news release, and toured the fair.
While he has not answered questions about 2024 presidential ambitions yet, but Santorum is familiar with the Iowa caucuses. He won the caucuses in 2012, though he ultimately lost the nomination to U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney. Santorum ran again in 2016, but did not win a single delegate in Iowa, and dropped out shortly after the caucuses.
Last updated: 7:54 pm
4 weeks ago
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz returns to Iowa with Grassley
By: Robin Opsahl - Tuesday August 16, 2022 5:08 pm
A 2016 caucus veteran returned to the Iowa campaign trail in August..
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz spoke at an event supporting U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley Aug. 18 in Clear Lake, according to the Dallas County Republicans. Linda Upmeyer, co-chair of the Republican Party of Iowa, and local leaders also spoke the event supporting Grassley.
Sen. Chuck Grassley & Sen. Ted Cruz in Clear Lake! 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/bXLP3zd83I
— Dallas County GOP 🇺🇸 🐘 (@dcgopia) August 10, 2022
Cruz won the Republican Iowa Caucuses in 2016, though he ultimately lost the nomination to former President Donald Trump.
Before this trip, Cruz was last in Iowa in 2021, supporting U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson as she announced her campaign for re-election. He said earlier in August he will “wait and see” if Trump plans to run for president again in 2024 before announcing his own campaign plans.
Last updated: 6:38 pm
4 weeks ago
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham criticizes inflation bill during Des Moines visit
By: Robin Opsahl - Thursday August 11, 2022 6:00 pm
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, in Des Moines Thursday, said Democrats’ plan to stop inflation will hurt small businesses.
The South Carolina Republican held a press conference with Iowa congressional candidate Zach Nunn about the “Inflation Reduction Act” and toured a local business, MacDonald Letter Service.
The bill, approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate, allocates more than $400 billion toward measures fighting climate change, reducing prescription drug prices and raising some corporate taxes.
Graham has criticized the Democrat-backed legislation, which is expected to pass the House Friday before gaining final approval from President Joe Biden. Nunn predicted his Democratic opponent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne would vote for the bill, which he claimed would hurt small businesses.
In Des Moines at a local small business with @LindseyGrahamSC! We’re hearing businesses are worried about Democrats’ new tax hikes, massive spending and 87,000 IRS agents. Even worse, @RepCindyAxne will vote for all of this. pic.twitter.com/fMJNbXXaEE
— Zach Nunn (@NunnForCongress) August 11, 2022
Graham last visited Iowa during his 2016 presidential run. He dropped out before the Iowa caucuses and endorsed former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush for the Republican nomination.
4 weeks ago
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan visits Iowa State Fair
By: Robin Opsahl - 5:28 pm
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan spent his Thursday in the Iowa Pork Producers tent at the Iowa State Fair, flipping chops with Gov. Kim Reynolds.
His visit was a non-official — but required — stop for presidential candidates in the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses. But the Republican governor, known as a strong critic of former President Donald Trump, did not say whether he is planning a presidential run.
“I care about country and I care about our party and I definitely want to be a voice and I want to play some role in the future,” Hogan told the Des Moines Register Thursday. “Exactly what that is, I’m not quite sure.”
Got to say, the pork chop at the Iowa fair lives up to the hype! pic.twitter.com/QdSllGlYD2
— Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) August 11, 2022
Regardless of his plans for 2024, Hogan’s time as Maryland’s top elected official is nearly over. Maryland has a two consecutive term limit for the office, and Hogan’s successor will be voted in this November.
Hogan’s replacement pick, Kelly Schulz, lost to far-right state legislator Dan Cox, who Trump endorsed in Maryland’s gubernatorial primary this July. Trump has not said whether he plans to run for president again in the next presidential election following his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020.
Ahead of his Iowa visit, Hogan unveiled a proposal to curb crime and help law enforcement. The plan includes increased funding for police and having federal prosecutors take on cases involving assault of police officers.
He spent Thursday morning in a roundtable discussion with U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra and local law enforcement in Boone. Hogan also planned to meet with first responders in Iowa to talk about the proposal.
I had a great time today at Heroes day at the Iowa State Fair thanking law enforcement members, first responders and veterans. The dedicated men and women who risk their lives every single day to keep the rest of us safe deserve our gratitude and support. pic.twitter.com/k6tMpcvfcR
— Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) August 11, 2022
The Republican governor also visited New Hampshire in July. Before this trip, Hogan last visited Iowa was in 2019 at a National Governors Association meeting.
1 month ago
Mike Pence visits Iowa State Fair with Grassley
By: Robin Opsahl - Monday August 8, 2022 4:36 pm
Former Vice President Mike Pence visited the Iowa State Fair with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley this August.
There, he spoke about Grassley’s re-election campaign against Democratic challenger Michael Franken, visited the Iowa Pork Producers Tent and spoke with other Republican congressional candidates at the Iowa GOP booth. He did not answer questions about a potential 2024 presidential bid.
“After the first of the year, my family and I will do what we’ve always done and reflect and pray on where we might next serve or next contribute,” Pence said. “But today, it’s all about winning back the Congress and re-electing Sen. Chuck Grassley.”
Pence also campaigned with Grassley and State Sen. Zach Nunn, who is running in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District outside of the fair, in addition to speaking at events with the Bremer County Republican Party and Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition while he’s in the state.
Read more about Pence’s visit here.
Last updated: 6:36 pm
Earlier visits
In July, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton visited Iowa in support of Nunn, who is campaigning to defeat U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, and headlined a Story County GOP Dinner in Cambridge.
Nikki Haley, former U.N. Ambassador, came in June. Her stops included a private fundraiser for Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is running for re-election, and campaign stops for Republican U.S. House candidates.
Trump last visited Iowa in October 2021, holding a rally in Des Moines where he endorsed Grassley. He’s not the only Iowa caucus veteran to come back to the state ahead of the midterm elections. U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential nominating cycle, also visited the state last year.
Caucus questions
It’s still unclear what’s in store for the Democratic presidential nomination process come 2024. The Democratic National Committee is requiring Iowa and other longtime early nominating states to compete with other states for first-in-the-nation positions. Iowa Democrats made their case to the national party in June, but the 2024 line-up will not be decided until after the midterm elections.
Regardless of whether Iowa is one of the first states in the nomination process, it’s unclear whether Democrats’ 2024 primary cycle will be an incumbent race or a free-for-all field. A July New York Times/Siena College poll found 64% of Democrats said they wanted to nominate a new candidate for president in 2024.
Biden has said recently that he plans to run for re-election in the next election cycle. No prominent Democrats have announced plans to run against him.
Republicans’ upcoming presidential nominating cycle looks comparatively normal. The party has already committed to holding the first-in-the-nation caucuses in Iowa in 2024.
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
How to avoid being overcharged for a funeral
September 10, 2022
For the funeral industry, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant flush times. Revenues have surged at Service Corporation International, the largest such chain in the U.S., with more than 1,500 funeral homes and 400 cemeteries. And “COVID impact,” according to a recent investor fact sheet, helped SCI more than double its earnings per share between 2019 and 2021.
Prices for funerals have always been steep. Funeral homes charged a median of $7,848 for a viewing and burial last year, according to the National Funeral Directors Association, and $6,970 for a cremation. Those costs don’t include the charges from cemeteries, which can add thousands more. ProPublica recently investigated one cemetery whose charges could run into the tens of thousands of dollars.
The federal government has done little to regulate the industry. Thirty-eight years ago, the Federal Trade Commission tiptoed into this realm, mandating that funeral homes disclose their prices. But cemeteries, some of which are overseen by states, were exempted from those rules. For two years now, the FTC has been conducting a rare review of its rules and examining a wide series of proposals, including extending its rules to cemeteries, requiring that prices be posted online, and disclosing that embalming is not legally required. Presented with a series of questions about the status and timing of the process, an FTC spokesperson would say only “the review is ongoing.”
Joshua Slocum, executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance, the only national consumer organization that monitors the funeral industry, has been advocating for changes to the FTC’s Funeral Rule for decades. Regardless of what the agency decides, Slocum wants consumers to know their rights, as well as have a few tips at their disposal when preparing to put a loved one to rest.
This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Many people might be surprised to know that at least part of the death industry is regulated. What is regulated and what isn’t?
Let’s talk about the federal [rules] because that’s most important to the basics of what people need to know. There’s something called the Funeral Rule, a regulation from the Federal Trade Commission, which gives consumers particular rights, and they would be very wise to exercise these rights.
One, they have a right to get price quotes by phone.
Number two, when they go to a funeral home in person to talk about a funeral arrangement, they have a right to a printed, itemized price list — think of it just like a menu at a restaurant.
Number three, they have a right to pick and choose item by item. Funeral homes are not allowed to offer you only a package. They will try to offer you a package and they will often say, “You save money if you buy everything together in a bundle.” But just like all bundles, you have to take a look and see, is this actually something I would have spent money on, on its own? Am I really saving money? Or am I just getting a bunch of things that I wouldn’t have picked anyway?
What are the first steps to take after a loved one’s death?
Number one, remember that death is not an emergency. When death occurs, by definition, that means the emergency is now over. The worst thing that can happen has already happened. The person isn’t going to get any deader, to put it plainly.
Get on the phone and call at least five different funeral homes within a 20- to 30-mile radius of where the dead person is. Get price quotes. Take the time to at least look it over and compare some of the prices before you commit to having the funeral home remove the body. If the person dies at a hospital, which is more common, you have more options. Ask the hospital if the body can stay in the morgue for a couple of days while you make a considered decision about which funeral home to call.
Two, take stock of your budget. You need to know that figure. Decide ahead of time what you can comfortably afford. And for God’s sake, please don’t do this: “Oh, money is no object. It’s my mother. She deserves the best,” and then three months from now, you’ve got a $15,000 bill that you can’t pay.
What happens when you comparison shop?
Anytime you pick five or six funeral homes, all within the same city or region, and you canvass them, you will find that there’s a price difference of thousands of dollars for exactly the same service all within a service area available to you. And you will not know this because the vast majority of people will say, “Oh, well, we just use our family’s funeral home.” And I will ask them, “Why is that the one you always go to?”
The bottom line is nobody has a family car dealer, nobody has a family utility company, nobody has a family anything else. They compare prices and services. The problem here is that because this is the death transaction, and it’s a transaction we’re only going to sign a check for on average once in our lives, we don’t have practice with it. And because it is the most emotional business transaction we will ever encounter, many make the mistake of thinking of the funeral home in the same emotional category that their church lives in. That’s a mistake. Your funeral home is not your minister. Your undertaker is not your counselor. Your undertaker is your car dealer for death. And I do not mean that in an insulting way. I mean it in a straightforward business way.
How did it come to be that funeral homes are governed by some federal regulation, but cemeteries aren’t?
The cemetery regulation is so poor that I consider it an unregulated industry, even if it is technically regulated under state law.
Cemeteries before the 20th century were never considered a capitalistic, profit-making venture. They were, either by law or by community consensus, conceived of as doing a public good, something closer to what the church does. So they were seen as nonprofit community service entities that weren’t subject to regular business regulation. That changed in the 20th century when it did become possible in many parts of the country to run a for-profit cemetery.
But the regulations never caught up. The same kinds of deceptive practices that were documented that led to the Funeral Rule have always been going on at cemeteries.
I think there’s very little chance that the FTC is going to bring cemeteries under the funeral rule this time around. We’ve tried many times. There are complicated reasons for it. One of the reasons is that many cemeteries in many states are organized under nonprofit corporation law. The FTC does not have jurisdiction over that, which is an actual genuine, systemic problem.
What kind of deceptive cemetery practices are you referring to?
The same things as what funeral homes did before the law changed. The FTC rule doesn’t apply to cemeteries, so they don’t have to give out a printed price list. They don’t have to let you pick a la carte. Many cemeteries get up to nonsense games, like if you don’t want to buy that cemetery’s headstone, they get sore that they’re not getting that profit out of you. So if you go to a third-party monument dealer, the cemetery will tack on what they will call an “inspection fee” that just happens to be the exact difference in cost that they lost if you didn’t buy their stone.
What has changed now for the FTC to consider amending the Funeral Rule and what needs to happen for some of these proposals to be implemented?
Well, the FTC needs to act. It’s been two years since the FTC announced that they were reviewing the rule, and a review means considering changes. I don’t have a lot of inside knowledge, but what I can say is in communicating with the staff, I believe that they are taking this issue seriously. I believe that they are seriously considering updating the rule to mandate online pricing for funeral homes.
The current federal regulations entitle you to a paper price list if you show up in person at the funeral home. We believe that funeral homes should have to post their prices on their website. But until they do, you are probably going to have to telephone shop.
Do many funeral homes post their prices online, even though it’s not legally required at this point?
We, the Funeral Consumers Alliance and our partner organization, Consumer Federation of America, have done two surveys on the rate of online price posting. We did one in 2018, sampling 25 cities. We found only 16% of funeral homes posted their price lists online. We just did a new version of the survey, which was greatly expanded to a sample size of 1,046 funeral homes in 35 different states, and we only found 18% of them posting their prices. So no, most funeral homes hide their prices online.
Do you think the industry’s profits from COVID-19 will affect the FTC’s decision?
I think our perception and reaction to COVID has played roles in most things. One of the things that was really unfortunate for funeral consumers is that COVID was exactly the period when an online price list would have been most helpful to grieving families and we didn’t have it. People were afraid to go into businesses in person, or there were actually state-based restrictions about transacting business in person. So a lot of people were making arrangements over the phone or in some long-distance way.
The big corporations, which own hundreds of funeral homes and cemeteries across the country, are opposing changes to the rule — what’s their stated reason? What’s your take?
Things like, “We believe that this is a very personal transaction, and we believe it’s most appropriate for the price discussion to be had in the traditional manner, and consumers aren’t shopping for price anyway, so there’s no need for this.” That’s what they say. It’s not complicated. It’s simply that they don’t want to be regulated. From my point of view, they have a very weak case. First of all, requiring online posting of price lists literally costs the funeral industry $0. Do you know what it costs them? It costs them the time it takes to click that button that says “upload PDF.”
More broadly, how have multibillion-dollar conglomerates like SCI changed the funeral industry?
Here’s the reality: They still only have about 12% of the funeral homes in this country. And that’s been pretty steady over 20 to 30 years. In some cities, places like Seattle, many cities in Florida, where there’s a heavy concentration of elderly people, then SCI has a much greater percentage of the market share. That is true. In those places, SCI particularly tends to be the highest-priced funeral home in any market. So if it matters to you, find out who owns your local funeral home. Just because it still says McGillicuddy on the sign doesn’t mean Mr. McGillicuddy still owns it.
Are there practical things that consumers can do to bring the cost of a funeral down?
The most cost-effective thing is to choose a funeral home that already has reasonable prices. Your choice of funeral home is the No. 1 driver of cost. Once you choose a funeral home, look carefully at their offerings and see how much of it you can afford that’s within your budget. Remember that you can shop a la carte. So if your budget says $2,000, you need to face reality. $2,000 is not going to buy you a traditional funeral with embalming, public viewing of the body, metal casket, graveyard burial. You are not going to get that for $2,000 anywhere in the United States. That means your choice is going to be something like simple cremation, even if that’s not your favorite. People have to be realistic.
Is price negotiation ever an option? How would that work?
Yes, just the same way you would do it with any other business that you were negotiating with. They don’t have to haggle with you, but you have the right to do so. We get people who are like, “Well, the funeral home has already picked up the body and we do like this funeral home, but they’re more expensive than another one we found in town, we simply can’t afford it.” And my suggestion is talk to the funeral director and say, “Listen, you’ve taken good care of us before, we appreciate that you came to pick our grandmother up, but we literally cannot afford your price on this direct burial. We would love to give you our business. Can you meet your competitor’s price? We realize you don’t have to lower your prices. But we would like to do business with you. If you can’t lower your prices, we’ll have to have her body removed to a different place.”
And that’s OK to do?
Well, why wouldn’t it be OK? Here’s what I hear underneath this, and I think you’re channeling it correctly from people: What people are doing is asking for permission. But you’re not breaking a social rule. You’re not being cheap. I know what people are thinking: “I don’t want to do that. It’s gauche. It means I don’t care about my mother.” Stop that. That’s nonsense talk. If you showed how much you loved your mother by how much you spent on her funeral, you’d go bankrupt. Love cannot be expressed by money.
Lastly, what are some of the biggest misconceptions about navigating this process?
Most of what people think they are required to purchase is not true. For example, many people think embalming is legally required if you’re going to view the body. That is not true in any U.S. state. It’s also not true that embalming is required as a condition of being buried in the ground. These are in-house funeral home policies, not laws. So there’s very little that you are legally required to purchase. Basically, the only thing that has to happen, when a person dies, in order to satisfy the laws, there has to be a death certificate signed by a doctor, the body has to be buried, cremated or donated to anatomical science within a certain period of time, and that’s literally all that is required. Everything else is optional.
Go into this transaction knowing that although it’s emotional, you are a consumer, you get to decide what you put in your cart. You’re not obliged to buy these things. These are choices and you should make choices that fit your family’s budget and your family’s emotional preferences.
