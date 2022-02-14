Historically Black university issues shelter in place order in response to bomb threat
Shutterstock

Howard University in Washington, D.C., has issued a shelter in place order after a bomb threat was issued agains the historically Black college this Monday.

"A shelter-in-place order has been issued following a bomb threat against the main campus. Campus perimeter is being swept by municipal and federal law enforcement officials," read a tweet from the school's official Twitter account.

Just weeks ago, Howard University was among a group of historically Black colleges that were the targets of bomb threats.

SmartNews