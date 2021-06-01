'History will judge what we do': 100 democracy scholars demand Democrats end the filibuster — or we could lose our country

On Tuesday, over 100 political science experts specializing in democracy, including scholars of how democracies around the world backslide into authoritarianism and failed states, signed an open letter demanding that Democrats in Congress abolish the Senate filibuster for the sake of passing voting rights reform.

"When democracy breaks down, it typically takes many years, often decades, to reverse the downward spiral. In the process, violence and corruption typically flourish, and talent and wealth flee to more stable countries, undermining national prosperity," said the letter, noting that "Republican lawmakers have openly talked about ensuring the 'purity' and 'quality' of the vote, echoing arguments widely used across the Jim Crow South as reasons for restricting the Black vote."

The letter appeared, without mentioning them by name, to rebuke center-right Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), both of whom have expressed support for voting rights but have opposed reforming the filibuster for the sake of bipartisanship and institutionalism.

"It is always far better for major democracy reforms to be bipartisan, to give change the broadest possible legitimacy," added the letter. "However, in the current hyper-polarized political context such broad bipartisan support is sadly lacking. Elected Republican leaders have had numerous opportunities to repudiate Trump and his 'Stop the Steal' crusade, which led to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Each time, they have sidestepped the truth and enabled the lie to spread."

"We urge members of Congress to do whatever is necessary — including suspending the filibuster — in order to pass national voting and election administration standards that both guarantee the vote to all Americans equally, and prevent state legislatures from manipulating the rules in order to manufacture the result they want," concluded the letter. "Our democracy is fundamentally at stake. History will judge what we do at this moment."

Writing for The Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent broke down the letter's significance.

"We can go back and forth about specific misgivings that some Democrats have about S.1 — see this good Andrew Prokop report for an overview — but the core question is whether Democrats will cross that Rubicon. So doing would lead inevitably to the need to reform or end the filibuster," wrote Sargent. "[Manchin] is the most visible obstacle here. But an unknown number of other moderate Democrats are also reluctant to cross that Rubicon, and it's unclear how much effort Biden will put into making that happen. And so, when these scholars warn that history is watching, those Democrats are the ones who should take heed."