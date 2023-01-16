Home Depot changes way it pays staff, will count exact minutes worked

Home improvement giant Home Depot is changing the way it counts the hours worked by its employees, the New York Post reports.

Previously, the company rounded up or down workers' total shift times to the nearest 15 minutes. That “has been a common industry practice for many years,” a spokesperson said, according to the Post.

But as on Monday, pay will be figured out down to the exact minute that the worker punched in and out, according to reports.

The Post pointed out that the practice of "rounding" is permitted in the Fair Labor Standards Act. It must be “used in such a manner that it will not result, over a period of time, in failure to compensate the employees properly for all the time they have actually worked,” it says.

But Business Insider reported that some workers have sued over compensation in regards to Home Depot’s rounding practices, claiming they had deprived them of pay.

Read the full report over at the New York Post.

