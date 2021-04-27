Michigan mom scares off racist intruders with gunshots in late-night home invasion

A Michigan woman scared off would-be intruders by firing a gun during a home invasion her husband believes was a hate crime.

Police arrested two white men and a white woman who terrorized a Black family early Monday in Walled Lake, which is more than 85 percent white, and they believe they were targeted due to their race, reported WDIV-TV.

"It was a hate crime," the husband said. "They knew that we were a Black family. I'm always on my motorcycle."

His wife and their two children, ages 13 and 9 years old, were home when the the intruders arrived around 12:30 a.m., and the woman fired gunshots through the window and called her husband, who works overnight in nearby Detroit.

"I can hear everything, them kicking and banging down the door, whatever they were doing," the husband said. "I heard the first shot, and that's when she, they were in the house. I can hear the guy saying, 'I'm going to kill you,' the N-word and all that."

The husband jumped into his car immediately and drove home, and police had arrested the would-be intruders, who brought dogs, a knife and club they used to break down the home's door.

"My wife did what she had to do," the husband said. "When you have kids, you do what you've got to do."





Their father had just left the family home near South Commerce Road and Indianwood Trail when his wife calls him to say that someone was breaking in.