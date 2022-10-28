Homeless man who burglarized the Hobbs campaign allegedly stole camera and computer equipment
Security camera footage that allegedly shows Danial Mota Dos Reis after breaking into Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters on Oct. 25, 2022. Security camera image via Hobbs for Governor campaign

The man arrested for breaking into Katie Hobbs’ campaign headquarters this week allegedly stole a camera and computer equipment Tuesday evening, according to court records.

The records, obtained by the Arizona Mirror, also show that the homeless man had attempted to burglarize another nearby office building multiple times.

Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, was initially arrested and booked Oct. 26 after the manager of an office building on Central Avenue and Encanto Boulevard called police about Mota Dos Reis, who had been captured on security cameras forcing entry into the building on Oct. 22.

Mota Dos Reis was seen carrying a box out of the back of that same building the next day, and on two other occasions he had been chased off the property by the manager. On Oct. 25, the manager called police when Mota Dos Reis showed up again. He fled, pushing over a 60-year-old female security guard who required assistance from the Phoenix Fire Department.

It wasn’t until Wednesday that officers were finally able to make contact with Mota Dos Reis, who was once again seen at the property and fled into the yards of a nearby neighborhood, where police eventually found him. In his backpack they found a claw hammer and two screwdrivers.

Unbeknownst to officers at the time, Mota Dos Reis had also burglarized Hobbs’ office the day before.

On Oct. 26, an officer was watching a Channel 3 broadcast covering the break-in at Hobbs’ campaign office and recognized Mota Dos Reis, who was wearing the same clothes in the security camera footage.

Police then reviewed the items Mota Dos Reis had in his possession when he was arrested for the other burglary and found the Sony camera, Apple mouse and Apple keyboard were in his backpack. The stolen items are valued at approximately $1,180.

The items were returned to the Hobbs campaign and Mota Dos Reis was booked on additional suspicion of burglary third degree. He was already facing two other counts of burglary third degree from the other incident, burglary second degree, assault with intent to injure, criminal trespass second degree, criminal trespass first degree and possession of burglary tools.

The court documents also revealed that Mota Dos Reis also has had previous convictions, including aggravated assault on an officer in 2020 and a recent shoplifting charge in September for which he is currently out on court release for.

Mota Dos Reis was allowed to be released on a $5,000 bond after an initial hearing and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for the break-in at Hobbs’ campaign office on Nov. 4.


