Police chief caught on video intimidating pregnant Black woman because she was taking too long in the pharmacy drive-thru

The community in Homestead, Pennsylvania, is calling for their police chief to step down after he was caught on video yelling at a pregnant woman in the drive-thru of a local pharmacy, WPXI reports.

The woman says she was waiting to pick up medication for her sick child, but the pharmacy was moving slow that day -- which apparently prompted Police Chief Jeff Desimone, who was in plainclothes at the time, to turn on his lights to try to get her move, which she did not.

Desimone then called police on the woman.

City council members met during a meeting to discuss the incident where they voted to suspend him without pay for three days.

Watch video of the incident below:


