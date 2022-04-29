Hong Kong student jailed for five years under national security law

By Jessie Pang HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Friday increased a jail sentence to five years, in line with a China-imposed national security law, for a student who called for independence from China in posts on the Telegram messaging service. Lui Sai-yu, 25, an engineering undergraduate at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, was charged with inciting secession in April 2021 with messages calling for "acts to be taken to unlawfully change the regime" in Hong Kong. He has been in detention since September 2020, after police raided his flat and found a pepper ball gun, meant for firing ...
Freedom Caucus fracturing as pro-Trumpers turn it into an 'extreme outrage machine': report
April 29, 2022
According to a Politico report, there is grumbling and discord among members of the conservative Freedom Caucus that threatens to pull it apart with one former member saying it is devolving into an "extreme outrage machine" instead of attempting to influence policy and pass legislation.
Leading off with a squabble that broke out between Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at a get-together last month where the two had to be separated, Olivia Beavers is reporting that the Freedom Caucus, once dedicated to conservative causes, changed drastically under Donald Trump and now there are fears it may lose whatever influence it once had.
"The run-in between Greene and Boebert is a microcosm of a bigger identity crisis that’s starting to take hold within the Freedom Caucus," Beavers wrote. "A group founded with right-leaning policy ambition that later became a Donald Trump defense team is starting to split in important ways, from how to respond to this week’s Kevin McCarthy tapes to — more fundamentally — whether to reorient itself back to its limited-government roots."
One GOP lawmaker claimed that fight between the two freshman House members is a warning sign about the group's future.
“We need to reevaluate where we’re heading,” Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN) lamented. “I like the principles that the Freedom Caucus was founded on, but I think that if we can’t work together as a group and push our ideas in a civil manner, then we’re not going to be very effective.”
Writing that interviews with multiple Freedom Caucus memberships. "paint a picture of a group that shapeshifted as the GOP itself realigned during Trump’s presidency, becoming more populist and nationalist, but less bound by policy principles," Beavers wrote that the influx of new lawmakers like Taylor Greene, Boebert and scandal-plagued Madison Cawthorn (R-MC) has led to some longtime members considering splintering off and forming a new caucus.
"Some of its old-school founding members would prefer the group pick policy battles to push the GOP further right and consider strategic alliances with party leaders who’d prefer to train their fire on Joe Biden — rather than revert to Boehner- or even Trump-era form," Politico reports, adding, "While the Freedom Caucus doesn’t publicly release its roster, it has roughly 35 active current members. That includes several lawmakers whom multiple current and former members say would have been shut out as potential chaos agents if they’d tried to join initially; often pointed to are members like Greene, Boebert and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.). In part because of those Trump acolytes’ influence, some Republicans say privately that they’re watching to see if the Freedom Caucus ends up becoming what it was designed to correct: a bloated GOP group that lacks cohesion."
Former member, and ex-White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney explained what ails the group.
“We were supposed to be thoughtful conservative renegades: cooperating with leadership when that best served conservative goals, and opposing leadership when that was necessary toward the same end,” he stated. "We were not designed to be just obstructionists. We were not designed to be an extreme outrage machine.”
Governor thought Trump was having a 'nervous breakdown' during 'scary 'phone call: new book
April 29, 2022
Donald Trump alarmed governors who took part in a call arranged by the White House in response to nationwide protests over the police murder of George Floyd.
The former president demanded that governors crack down on the protests to restore order in their states, and his Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, thought his rant was so unhinged she called her husband into the room to listen, according to excerpts from a new book published by The Hill.
“You can’t make this sh*t up,” Brown told her husband, according to the upcoming book, "This Will Not Pass," by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns
Another governor, Maine Democrat Janet Mills, was so alarmed by Trump's behavior she called a security guard into the room to listen.
“You gotta sit here and listen to this because I think the president of the United States is having a nervous breakdown or something, and it’s scary,” Mills told the guard, according to the book.
The authors gained press for their book release earlier this week when it was reported they asked Trump why Kevin McCarthy would tell others that he had clashed with the president in what he described as an expletive-laced phone call, and the former president expressed contempt for the GOP leader.
"Inferiority complex," Trump said.
But Trump says the call never happened and that McCarthy didn't challenge him over the insurrection.
Liberty University’s handling of sexual assaults under investigation by Department of Education
April 29, 2022
The federal Department of Education has begun investigating Liberty University’s handling of student reports of sexual assault. In a statement to ProPublica, the school pledged its “full cooperation” with the investigation.
Last October, ProPublica revealed how the school, which was founded by evangelist Jerry Falwell, had discouraged students who tried to report being sexually assaulted. Some students who came forward were encouraged to sign forms acknowledging they might have broken Liberty’s moral code of conduct, “The Liberty Way.” Others described being encouraged to pray instead of reporting their cases.
Federal law requires that universities receiving federal funds properly handle claims of sexual assault. Liberty students receive hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid. Following our story, senators urged the U.S. Department of Education to investigate.
Liberty students told ProPublica that federal agents have been at the school’s campus in Lynchburg, Virginia, this week. In an email viewed by ProPublica, a Department of Education official reached out to student advocates to arrange meeting times. An agency spokesperson declined to comment, citing a policy not to discuss ongoing investigations.
“Liberty University welcomes the U.S. Department of Education’s review of our Clery Act compliance program,” the university said in its statement to ProPublica. The federal Clery Act requires schools to inform students who report sexual assaults about the option of going to law enforcement and to assist in that reporting if necessary.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., one of the senators who had called for the investigation, praised the government’s move. “I’m glad the Department of Education is investigating Liberty’s handling of sexual assault,” he said in a statement to ProPublica. “I hope the Department looks into it thoroughly.”
In another development, an unnamed former Liberty University student filed a federal lawsuit against the school on Wednesday, claiming the university failed to properly investigate after she reported a rape to school authorities a year ago. The plaintiff also alleged that when she reported being sexually assaulted, she was penalized by the school for violating The Liberty Way, because she had been at a party where alcohol was consumed.
A spokesperson for Liberty declined to comment on the suit.
In November, two weeks after ProPublica’s investigation, Liberty pledged to launch an “independent and comprehensive review” of the school office tasked with handling discrimination and abuse. The school has not responded to ProPublica’s request for an update on the status of that review.
