Hong Kong student jailed for five years under national security law

By Jessie Pang HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Friday increased a jail sentence to five years, in line with a China-imposed national security law, for a student who called for independence from China in posts on the Telegram messaging service. Lui Sai-yu, 25, an engineering undergraduate at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, was charged with inciting secession in April 2021 with messages calling for "acts to be taken to unlawfully change the regime" in Hong Kong. He has been in detention since September 2020, after police raided his flat and found a pepper ball gun, meant for firing ...