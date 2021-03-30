Hospital CEO embroiled in Trump Tower vaccinations controversy is suspended
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — The CEO of Loretto Hospital will be suspended for two weeks without pay, but the disciplinary action is on hold until officials can find a replacement for the Chicago hospital’s second-in-command, who resigned last week, a hospital spokeswoman said late Monday. The decision to suspend CEO George Miller was made more than a week ago, the spokeswoman said Tuesday morning, clarifying a statement made Monday night that it was made weeks ago. The delay in his two-week suspension was necessary to ensure the hospital has leadership while officials launch a search to fill the vacancy left by...