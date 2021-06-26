Harrowing video shows fatal hot air balloon tragedy that killed 4 in Albuquerque
Screengrabs.

Four people were killed an one person was injured when a hot air balloon basket gondola carrying the passengers separated from the floatation apparatus mid-flight.

"This tragedy happened Saturday morning in Albuquerque, where at least 5 people were riding in a hot-air balloon above the city ... when, according to preliminary investigations, their basket carrier somehow detached from the balloon -- leaving them in a free fall descent," TMZ reports. "The balloon itself floated down after them -- crumpling under its own weight in the air -- which was captured on video by several different bystanders. Important to note -- the people are not seen falling in these clips ... presumably, they'd already hit the ground by this point."

Watch:

New Mexico Hot Air Balloon Crash 6-26-21 www.youtube.com



