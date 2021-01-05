Trump bypasses DOJ guidelines to install new US Attorney in Atlanta as he tries to overturn Georgia loss

A Republican senator ignited confusion on Tuesday after suggesting that Vice President Mike Pence would abdicate his constitutional duty to preside over the congressional certification of Joe Biden's electoral vote win. Pence's office quickly pushed back on the report.



<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e0911de775e6fa9f30e7646e300f99cd" id="7b70d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346478758899798018"><div style="margin:1em 0">VP Pence is still expected to preside over the certification of the election results tomorrow, according to his off… https://t.co/hhMD2xIzvF</div> — Dianne Gallagher (@Dianne Gallagher)<a href="https://twitter.com/DianneG/statuses/1346478758899798018">1609860527.0</a></blockquote></div><p> <br/> </p><p> The vice president is duty-bound to preside over Wednesday's certification process, as outlined in the Twelfth Amendment and clarified by the Electoral Count Act, but he will instead hand over those duties to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), <a href="https://twitter.com/rollcall/status/1346473050078777356" target="_blank">reported Roll Call</a>. </p><p> "Iowa Sen. Charles E. Grassley, the Senate president pro tempore, says he and not Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the certification of Electoral College votes, since 'we don't expect him to be there,'" Roll Call reported. </p><p> President Donald Trump has publicly pressured Pence to reject Biden slates of electors from some states in favor of alternate slates of GOP electors, who have no legal force behind their support for Trump's re-election. </p><p> Grassley said that he would hear debate opened up by challenges from Republican representatives and senators, and signaled he would act as Trump has asked the vice president to do. </p><p> "It would be really wrong for me to say I have my mind made up," <a href="https://twitter.com/rollcall/status/1346473293889458177" target="_blank">Grassley told Roll Call</a>. </p><p> <br/> </p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Grassley said he will listen to debate and that "it would be really wrong for me to say I have my mind made up."<br/> — Roll Call (@rollcall) <a href="https://twitter.com/rollcall/status/1346473293889458177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 5, 2021</a> </blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> </script></div><p> Pence gave up his chair Sunday, during a Senate hearing as the new Congress was sworn in, and handed it over to Grassley. </p><p> <br/> </p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Interesting nugget from Senate today<br/> <br/> Pence was in the chair presiding as they started proceedings today and cleared a procedural motion <br/> <br/> Then it was time to set up the Jan. 6 Elec College process and the inaugural committee. Pence left the chair, and handed it over to Grassley<br/> — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) <a href="https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1345801046334054405?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 3, 2021</a> </blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> </script></div><div> <p> A spokesman for Grassley <a href="https://twitter.com/npfandos/status/1346476468705009666" target="_blank">later said</a> the 87-year-old senator did not "have any indication Pence won't be present," and instead meant that he would fill the vice president's chair if he failed to show up or steps out of the Senate for a break. </p> <p> A Fox News congressional reporter added that Pence is expected to preside over the certification process, but might step away at some point. </p> <p> Chad Pergram <a href="https://twitter.com/ChadPergram/status/1346480780122312707" target="_blank">tweeted</a>: <span style="background-color: initial;">"Fox is told, that officials here at the Capitol are expecting Vice President Mike Pence to arrive at the Capitol and fulfill his duties presiding over the Joint Session of Congress to certify the electoral votes. But…</span><span style="background-color: initial;">It was intimated to Fox…that Pence MAY not stay the entire time…especially if these sessions go deep into the night. Remember, the House and Senate break off from the Joint Session and individually debate the electoral votes if there is a challenge to an individual state."</span> </p> <p> <span style="background-color: initial;">Grassley's office later <a href="https://twitter.com/DanielStrauss4/status/1346485188604342274" target="_blank">sent out a statement</a> confirming the accuracy of Roll Call's quoted remark, but claiming that it had been misinterpreted. </span></p> <p> <span style="background-color: initial;"><br/> </span> </p> <p><br/></p> </div>