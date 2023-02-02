Hours of video from Tyre Nichols’ fatal traffic stop not yet released, prosecutors say
Tyre Nichols is removed from his car during a Jan. 7 encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. - City of Memphis/City of Memphis/TNS

Up to 20 hours of unreleased footage from the traffic stop that claimed the life of Tyre Nichols in Memphis have yet to be released, prosecutors say. The most notable aspect of the never-before-seen clips is the audio, which reveals comments made in the wake of the beating and after an ambulance took Nichols to the hospital, County prosecutor Steven Mulroy told CNN. Mulroy did not say when or to what extent the rest of the footage would be made public, noting that decision rests with the City of Memphis and its police department. It’s been nearly a week since Memphis officials released video —...