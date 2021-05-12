WATCH LIVE: Trump’s former Pentagon chief to face grilling in House Oversight hearing over response to the Capitol riot
(Screenshot via YouTube.com)

The House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing on Wednesday to examine the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021. The hearing will feature former Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, who will be speaking about the insurrection for the first time under oath.

"This hearing will focus in particular on the Trump Administration's preparations in advance of January 6 and response to the attacks," the committee said in a statement.

"The hearing will also consider the response of federal and local law enforcement agencies to the attack, and the need to establish a bipartisan, "9/11-style" commission, so that Congress and the American people can fully understand the causes and circumstances that led to the January 6, 2021, insurrection."

In March, Miller told Vice News that Trump helped spark the attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

Watch live video below:



The Capitol Insurrection: Unexplained Delays and Unanswered Questions www.youtube.com