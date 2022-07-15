'Payback': House Republicans considering subpoenaing Cheney and Kinzinger after they're out of office

According to a report from CNN, the House Republican leadership is debating how they plan to use the Judiciary Committee's powers should they take control of the chamber after the midterm elections.

With political observers believing the GOP will retake the House in November, that could mean controversial Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) could be the next chairman based on seniority, and it is possible he will use his position to get payback against Democrats for impeaching Donald Trump twice and setting up a select committee to investigate the Jan 6th insurrection.

According to the report, one of the topics under discussion is subpoenaing Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) -- who is not running for re-election -- and Liz Cheney (R-WY) -- who is expected to lose -- after they become private citizens.

The report states, "Republicans have already asked the January 6 panel to preserve a broad range of documents in its possession – a signal they’re preparing to force those records to be turned over should they wield powerful committee gavels next year," before mentioning the two GOP lawmakers currently sitting on the Jan 6th committee.

CNN reports that current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is "cool to the idea, according to a Republican source familiar with his thinking."

For his part, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) would like Republicans to investigate Donald Trump's claims that the election was stolen from him, with Roy telling CNN, "I think that it is important to seek the truth – wherever it may lead – on all of this. We should be looking at whatever we can through the standing committees and have a robust debate about it.”

The CNN report adds, "The GOP’s growing desire to craft a counternarrative on January 6 – and shift the blame away from Trump – comes as the former President is gearing up to soon announce another White House bid. Pursuing that effort could also be politically advantageous for McCarthy, whose expected bid for speaker would be made easier with support from Trump. The former President has sometimes criticized the California Republican over how he has handled the GOP’s defense of Trump during the select committee’s investigation."

