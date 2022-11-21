How antisemitic threats to attack NYC Jewish community were uncovered
Mayor Eric Adams holds a news conference to discuss the coordinated effort that stopped attack on the Jewish Community on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. - Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office/TNS

NEW YORK — Cyber specialists from a Jewish community nonprofit combing the internet’s deep web were the first to detect a sinister plot to open fire on a New York City synagogue, authorities said Monday. Mitchell Silber, executive director of the UJA Federation of New York’s Community Security Initiative, said it was his group’s discovery of worrisome tweets that sparked the investigation by the New York Police Department and FBI. “There’s a lot of chatter on the internet,” Silber said at a City Hall news conference where he was joined by Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell....