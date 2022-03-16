How Elon Musk’s satellite internet is coming to Ukraine’s defense
Elon Musk, in a 2020 file photo, has announced that SpaceX's Starlink internet service will send more hardware to Ukraine. - Maja Hitij/Getty Images North America/TNS

In a move as rogue-ishly provocative as his moonshot, Elon Musk is inserting himself into the drama of international conflict by bolstering Ukraine’s internet connection to the outside world. Last Wednesday, his trucks delivered a second shipment of satellite-based Starlink internet terminals to a battered Ukraine, responding to a plea from the nation’s vice prime minister. His initial shipment arrived on Feb. 28, only four days after Russian forces launched an assault on the nation. His system beams data from space — and so, unlike land-based networks, it is less vulnerable to attack or autho...