How much damage did Hurricane Fiona do to Puerto Rico? Videos, photos show destruction

Juan Antonio Molina drives his old jeep through a road flooded in Toa Alta by Hurricane Fiona that passed by Puerto Rico on Monday Sept. 18, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2022. - Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS
Hurricane Fiona pummeled Puerto Rico, destroying homes, flooding roads and leaving millions without power. Fiona was a Category 1 storm when it made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday. It later went on to batter the Dominican Republic, and grew stronger while swiping the Turks and Caicos. Fiona, now a Cat 4, is forecast to approach Bermuda late Thursday. So far, at least four people were killed during Fiona’s destructive journey through the Caribbean. What type of damage did Fiona cause in Puerto Rico, where many were still recovering from Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that struck the isl...