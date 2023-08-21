How the Hawaii wildfires spread so quickly
Burned palm trees and destroyed cars and buildings in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii(AFP)

By Gloria Dickie, Clare Trainor, Daisy Chung and Travis Hartman LONDON (Reuters) - The wildfire that ripped through Lahaina last week, reducing what had once been the jewel of the historic Hawaiian kingdom to rubble, was decades in the making, scientists say. Still, it would take a unique combination of the elements to produce America's deadliest wildfire in more than a century. In the days before the wildfire started on Aug. 8, temperatures in Lahaina simmered in the low 30s Celsius (high 80s Fahrenheit) — about average for the time of year. But it was drier than usual. Southeastern Maui has ...