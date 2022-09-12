Howard Stern and Rosie O’Donnell disagree on Trump’s future
Howard Stern inducts Bon Jovi on stage during the 33rd Annual Rock& Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2018.. - Kevin Kane/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Howard Stern hosted comedian Rosie O’Donnell on his SIRIUS XM show Monday, where it didn’t take long for the two of them to gang up on mutual foe Donald Trump. While they share a distaste for the former president, the Long Island-bred comics are divided on whether or not he’ll return to the White House in 2024. “He’s gonna’ run again, absolutely,” Stern declared. That followed O’Donnell asking Stern if he thought Trump would be indicted in any of the investigations that began after the 76-year-old Queens native left office in 2021. While Stern doesn’t think Trump will go to jail, O’...