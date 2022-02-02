Another Black ex-NFL coach claims team owner paid extra for losses while tanking for draft picks

Another Black former NFL coach claimed a team owner paid out bonus money for losing games, after recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against three teams and the league.

Flores alleges that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in 2019 to ensure the team wound up with the first overall draft pick, and Pro Football Talk reported that former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson made similar allegations -- which he claims he can prove.

"Trust me it was a good number!" Jackson tweeted.

Jackson, who is now head coach at Grambling, was fired by the Cleveland Browns in 2018 after compiling a 1-31 record during the team's rebuild, and it sounds as if he's willing to join Flores' class-action suit alleging racist hiring practices in the league and serious issues related to competition.

Kimberly Diemert, the executive director of Jackson's foundation, claimed that team executives Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta and Andrew Berry were paid bonus money to lose in 2016 and 2017 -- and she also claimed the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell knew about the scheme.

"Congratulations Brian Flores on your bravery," she tweeted. "We have records that will help your case. [Direct message] me."

"I stand with Brian Flores," Jackson replied in response to Diemert's claims. "I can back up every word i’m saying."



