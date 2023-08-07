Human leg found floating off Staten Island
NEW YORK — A human leg was found floating off the waters of Staten Island, police said. The city Medical Examiner is conducting tests in an attempt to figure out if a crime was committed and if the person’s identity can be determined. The body part was recovered shortly past 11 a.m. Sunday in Great Kills Harbor after police received a 911 call. It was brought to a dock at the Moonbeam Marina, where police secured it and placed it in a plastic bag.