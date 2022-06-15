Human remains found in search for British journalist and Brazilian guide, says minister

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Human remains were dug up where authorities were searching for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, Brazil's Justice Minister Anderson Torres said on Wednesday. "I have just been informed by the federal police that 'human remains were found at the site where excavations were being carried out.' They will undergo forensic analysis. Later today, those responsible for the investigations will hold a press conference in Manaus," Torres said on Twitter. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Brad Haynes)
Beyonce is back with a new album, "Renaissance", due on July 29 -- her first since 2016.
The singer's website showed what appeared to a new solo album available for pre-order, with further details to be published soon.
Her social media profiles were also updated to read "act I ... RENAISSANCE", suggesting there may be multiple releases.
Beyonce has not given much away ahead of previous launches, dropping her self-titled album in December 2013 out of the blue, and giving a teaser trailer for 2016's "Lemonade" just one week before it appeared.
The 40-year-old has kept busy in the intervening years, collaborating with her husband Jay-Z on 2018's "Everything is Love" and releasing a live album and film, "Homecoming" the following year.
The latter featured her already-mythic performance at Coachella in 2018, considered one of the greatest festival performances ever.
She also contributed a song, "Black Parade", to the live-action remake of "The Lion King", which won her her 28th Grammy -- breaking the record for a female artist.
One hundred years ago, a wandering Irish writer emerged from the ashes of World War I with a reworking of Greek myth that still retains the power to shock, to confound and to intrigue.
James Joyce's "Ulysses" was first published in February 1922 in Paris after printers in Britain had refused to handle the "obscene" novel.
It remained banned there and in the United States for years.
The anniversary four months ago was duly observed by Joyceans around the world.
But this week fans will don period dress to celebrate their annual commemoration of the novel with more than usual gusto.
"Ulysses" plays out entirely on one day -- June 16, 1904 -- and follows the emphatically unheroic Leopold Bloom around British-ruled Dublin, obliquely tracking the adventures of Homer's protagonist Odysseus on his epic return home from the Trojan War.
For "Bloomsday" this Thursday, performers in costumes from the turn of the 20th century -- straw boater hats and bonnets -- will re-enact scenes from the book across the Irish capital.
Sweny's Pharmacy, where Bloom buys lemon soap for his wife Molly, will become a stage for re-enactments of the book's "Lotus Eaters" scene, while a funeral procession for another character, Paddy Dignam, will be held in the city's Glasnevin Cemetery.
'Bit of craic'
Events for the centenary have been held throughout Dublin this week.
On Tuesday an audience crammed into the first-floor room of a Napoleonic era fort in Sandycove, where Joyce once stayed, to watch a performance of an imagined second meeting between the Irish author and his French contemporary Marcel Proust.
Now a museum and place of pilgrimage for "Ulysses" enthusiasts as the setting for the novel's opening scene, the two titans of 20th century literature debate Joyce's legacy and sip wine -- apple juice for the matinee performance –- in the tower's living quarters.
"It's just been fantastic to get down here and immerse ourselves in a bit of craic (fun)," Tom Fitzgerald, a volunteer with the museum who played Joyce in the performance, told AFP.
"Some people take it very seriously. I always say at Sandycove we do the eating, drinking and singing part of 'Ulysses' and if Joyce was around, he'd be here. He wouldn't be at some symposium."
Irish embassies around the globe will be marking the day with events including a Zulu performance of Molly Bloom's closing soliloquy in Johannesburg and a Vietnamese rendering of Joyce's "Dubliners" collection of short stories in Hanoi.
Elsewhere, grassroots festivals organized by fans in places ranging from Toronto to Melbourne and Shanghai are also taking place.
- Incisive questions -
A totemic work of early 20th century modernist literature, "Ulysses" is densely allusive and hard to categorize.
It dismantles genres as Joyce responds in revolutionary style to Irish nationalism, religious dogma and sexual politics, among a host of other themes.
Bloom himself is Jewish, an outsider in Catholic Ireland. The novel is sometimes smutty, sometimes scatological, and sometimes impossible to decipher.
But it is often bitingly funny, and never less than thought-provoking, as Joyce answers Homer with his own modernist take on myth.
For Darina Gallagher, the director of James Joyce Centre in Dublin, "Ulysses", which was published in the same year as the Irish state was formed, raises questions that Ireland still contends with.
"We haven't really been able to talk about gender and politics, identity and nationalism. And we're still only growing up as a society to confront issues of the Catholic Church that we can't believe Joyce is writing about," she said.
"Ulysses" was written in self-imposed exile away from Dublin as Joyce spent War War I on his own odyssey around Europe, from Trieste to Zurich and Paris.
The Bloomsday tributes carry a certain irony: Ireland, then in the grip of Catholic orthodoxy, refused to repatriate Joyce's body when he died in 1941, aged only 58. He was buried in Zurich.
British dramatist Tom Stoppard in his 1974 play "Travesties" imagines Joyce meeting Lenin and Dada founder Tristan Tzara in Zurich in 1917.
"What did you do in the Great War, Mr Joyce?" a character asks the writer.
Joyce replies: "I wrote 'Ulysses'. What did you do?"
George Conway: 'Conservative judicial icon's' Thursday testimony promises a 'blockbuster moment'
June 16, 2022
On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," conservative lawyer George Conway, the husband of one of former President Donald Trump's senior advisers and a harsh critic of his administration, outlined the significance of retired federal Judge Michael Luttig testifying against Trump's plot to overthrow the election in the January 6 hearings — and indeed having been the voice who persuaded then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the plan in the first place.
"I find myself watching Bill Barr, and some of these people and almost giving myself eyestrain from how hard I'm rolling my eyes," said anchor Chris Hayes. "And now they tell us, Luttig is in a different category, he was called upon to do this. What do you anticipate we'll hear from him?"
"Well, I agree with you, Chris, I really want to hear this testimony," said Conway. "I think it's gonna be a blockbuster moment in these hearings. And the reason is that Mike Luttig was a conservative judicial icon, he was leading the people in the Supreme Court, he was the judge that really all young conservative lawyers really looked up to. Most of his law clerks went on to clerk for the Supreme Court as you mention ... clerk for Justice Scalia, and Justice Thomas."
"If you took a poll — he was on the shortlist, in the mid-2000s to the Supreme Court under the second George Bush administration," said Conway. "Frankly, I know some people watching this will turn off the TV — I've been a member of the Federalist Society for 37 years. And if you polled members of the Federalist Society in 2005, about who they prefer on the Supreme Court, it was Mike Luttig."
RELATED: 'Almost stolen': Pence legal advisor's Thursday J6 committee testimony to include 'urgent' message for lawmakers
This, argued Conway, makes it clear the urgency of legal voices on the right who also believed that Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election were illegal — and dangerous.
"I think Luttig has very strong feelings," said Conway. "I've heard him express them privately, I've seen it publicly many a time. And I heard it on podcasts, he feels so strongly, that would happen on January 6 was an attempted coup. We came very close to losing democracy, and the rule of law. Not only that, he feels that we are still at risk for 2024."
Watch below or at this link.
George Conway explains Michael Luttig's conservative credentials www.youtube.com
