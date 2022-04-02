Hundreds of Ukrainians are waiting in Tijuana to request protection in the United States
A U.S. flag is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

SAN DIEGO — A bus stop near the entrance to the San Ysidro Port of Entry in Tijuana has filled with hundreds of Ukrainians waiting to request protection in the United States after fleeing Russia's invasion of their country. Ukrainian- and Russian-speaking volunteers from the U.S. are there working around the clock to support the group of mostly families while they wait. Those volunteers have also created a numbered list — similar to the notebook used before the pandemic to queue asylum seekers in Tijuana waiting to request protection at the port — to keep track of who should be taken to the bo...