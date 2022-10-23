Hungary's Orban pledges to preserve economic stability as crisis looms

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government will preserve economic stability next year and maintain a cap on household energy bills even as the European Union slides into an "economic crisis", nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday. As the country marked the anniversary of a 1956 uprising against Soviet rule, Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April elections, said next year would pose several challenges with the war in neighbouring Ukraine. "A war in the east, and an economic crisis in the West," Orban told supporters in Zalaegerszeg, about 200 km (124 mil...
Kevin McCarthy has 'fully embraced the crazy caucus' and chaos is coming: former GOP House member
October 23, 2022
Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) predicted an avalanche of frivolous investigations and chaos if the Republican Party takes control of the House after the midterm elections.
Speaking with fill-in host Sam Stein, the former GOP lawmaker claimed that current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) looks likely to become the new speaker and that he has given up the fight and has "embraced the crazy caucus" made up of far-right extremists and Christian nationalists.
"What does the dynamic look like in this Republican House?" host Stein prompted. "There has obviously been dysfunctional Republican Houses in the past. Will this one have that level of dysfunction or will it be even harder for somebody like McCarthy to corral these members?"
"That's a great question Sam," the former GOP lawmaker began. "You and I were on together when the McCarthy tapes broke about January 6th and I said, look this might hold Kevin McCarthy's speakership in peril. You said no, I think he'll get through. And since then, he indeed has consolidated it in what I would call the crazy caucus."
"In my years in Congress the crazy caucus was ten or 15 people, now it is the majority of the caucus," he continued. "So the dynamic is an interesting one. Because, rather than Kevin McCarthy trying to keep this caucus in check, he just fully embraced it. So I think what you will see is a caucus defined by its investigations."
"I think, where a year ago, Kevin McCarthy would have said, no we are not going to impeach Joe Biden,' they will impeach Joe Biden, " he continued.
He added that an investigation of Hunter Biden "is going to be a Republican witch hunt -- but that will be the house dynamic; how quickly they move to impeach Joe Biden regardless of the facts and information."
Mary Trump: The Secret Service 'knew' about Jan. 6 and Uncle Donald is a 'mass murderer'
October 23, 2022
Psychologist and podcaster Mary Trump, who is former President Donald Trump's niece, blasted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Secret Service on Saturday's edition of The Mary Trump Show over the revelations that the agencies were aware of the threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) [as well as then-Vice President Mike Pence] in advance of the January 6th, 2021 Capitol insurrection. The House Select Committee investigating the attack broke that news during its public hearing last week.
"People continue to pretend that [President] Joe Biden just waltzed into office as if everything was just fine. And he’s being measured against this completely irrelevant standard. Like, this is not normal. None of it’s normal. And he had so much on his plate to deal with because of the last administration. And and, you know, he had to like, dig us out of like, the Marianas Trench," Trump said. "So now we’re finding out that, as we learned last week from the January 6th [Committee], the FBI and the Secret Service knew. They knew! What was heading our way. Maybe not down to the last detail, maybe not to the exact size of the crowd, but they knew that there were threats against Nancy Pelosi. They didn’t act on that until after the insurrection had already started. They knew that people were coming. They did nothing. In fact, they stood down! Right?"
Later in the episode, in which she was joined by Law Professor Jennifer Taub of Western New England University and Brian Karem, the White House correspondent for Playboy and a CNN political analyst, Trump expressed exasperation that her uncle has never been held accountable for making the COVID-19 pandemic worse.
"The Trump, the soon-to-be deceased Trump Organization charged the Secret Service like five times the government limit to stay at his sh*tty hotels, we’re learning. We’ve learned that – and this, this to me. I will never cease to understand why this wasn’t made a bigger deal – that he politicized it, not just politicized the CDC. I mean, that happened eventually. But before he got that far, he essentially hamstrung the CDC and prevented it prevented them from doing what it was designed to do, which was to protect the American people from things like COVID-19, which resulted in the unnecessary deaths, and therefore purposeful deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. That alone – that alone should have landed this, the former, whatever the f*ck we want to call him, the mass murderer criminal Donald Trump — in prison," Trump lamented.
"And yet I don’t I don’t see anything being made of that. So. Well, like in the backgr – hang on a sec – and then, Brian, go take it wherever you want to go. But it’s like, that’s, that should be the context in which everything else is discussed," added Trump. "And yet it’s literally the f*cking horse race again."
Arizona GOP head loses battle to hide her phone records from the Jan. 6 committee: report
October 23, 2022
According to a report from Politico, the head of the Arizona Republican Party has lost her court battle to keep her phone records out of the hands of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The phone records of Kelli Ward, who has unsuccessfully filed multiple lawsuits seeking to throw out the 2020 presidential election results and hand the state's electoral votes to Donald Trump, will now go to the committee after a split 9th Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to dismiss her motion to keep them hidden.
According to the report from Politico's Josh Gerstein, "Ward argued that the subpoena violates her First Amendment rights by intruding on her activities as chairperson of the Arizona Republican Party, but the order issued Saturday by the appeals court panel’s majority said those concerns weren’t serious enough to keep the House from accessing details about her calls."
In their ruling, Judges Barry Silverman and Donald Trump-appointed Eric Miller wrote, "The investigation, after all, is not about Ward’s politics; it is about her involvement in the events leading up to the January 6 attack, and it seeks to uncover those with whom she communicated in connection with those events. That some of the people with whom Ward communicated may be members of a political party does not establish that the subpoena is likely to reveal ‘sensitive information about [the party’s] members and supporters.’”
Ward was previously deposed by the committee and repeatedly pleaded the Fifth Amendment to avoid answering questions from the Jan. 6 committee.
