A conservative activist called Republicans’ ongoing preoccupation with Hunter Biden disingenuous, and suggested that the appointment of a special counsel is unlikely to temper efforts to make political hay from the president’s son’s legal and personal troubles.
“It'll never stop,” George Conway during an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”
Conway’s comments followed Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement of U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ appointment as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe.
“If the Justice Department had appointed a special counsel, made (Weiss) a special counsel early on, they would have said ‘oh you should have appointed a different special counsel,’” Conway said.
“If they appointed a different special counsel, they would have said, ‘oh, you're delaying the investigation because this guy’s been working on if for five years,’ and it doesn't, it'll never stop. Whatever they do.”
Conway during the same segment responded to Blitizer’s suggestion that Weiss’ appointment validated the allegations of whistleblowers who alleged that the Justice Department “hamstrung” investigators in the Hunter Biden case.
“It appeared to me based on what I experienced that the U.S. Attorney of Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited and marginalized by DOJ officials, as well as other US attorneys,” Joe Ziegler, an IRS Special Agent said during congressional testimony last month.
“So do you think this move today give some credence to what those whistleblowers are suggesting?” Blitzer asked.
“Not at all,” Conway said. “We haven't seen any evidence that Weiss was hamstrung in any way and he says he wasn’t. But we'll see, now that he's got a full rein, he's got a longer leash now, ostensibly. We'll see. We'll see if there's any other charges coming.”
Watch the video below or at the link here.
