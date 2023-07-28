Hurricane center back to tracking 3 systems including one that doused Florida

The tropical outlook as of 8 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023. - Orlando Sentinel/NHC/TNS
The National Hurricane Center was back to keeping tabs on three systems with potential to form into the next tropical depression or storm including the mass of swirling rain that drenched Florida on Thursday. Only one of the three systems, far in the Atlantic, has a medium chance to form, the NHC said in its 8 a.m. tropical outlook. The disorganized showers and thunderstorms now off the coast of northeast Florida and Georgia are associated with a weak area of low pressure that crept in over the state Thursday prompting flood warnings in South Florida and storms all up the coast and into Centra...