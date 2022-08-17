Hurricane center keeps its eyes on tropical wave in the Caribbean
A tropical wave near Central America is moving north and could become the fourth named storm of the year. The wave is near Nicaragua and eastern Honduras and is forecast to move across Central America and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where it could emerge Friday as an area of low pressure. However, it could be met with trouble as dry dust from the Saharan Air Layer is forecast to appear in the same location Friday, according to the National Weather Service tracker. The SAL is a migration of African dust, which pushes west and into the Caribbean, drying out atmospheric conditions of the Atl...