Hurricane Ian’s trauma will leave a lasting mark on Floridians’ mental health, experts say

Reflecting on her reporting that, "It is not clear what steps the Justice Department might take to retrieve any material it thinks Mr. Trump still holds," Haberman was asked by host John King what Trump thinks he's doing.

"It means that this is yet another stand-off, like we have seen at various points throughout this year," Haberman told the host.

"You had the Justice Department asking if there were additional documents in the spring, then there was a subpoena, then a search, then the Trump people said they return everything with classified markings," she elaborated. "Then there was an FBI search and so I think we are entering that territory again."

'We reported and as we understand it, this is part of ongoing negotiations or discussions between the Trump folks and the DOJ," she continued. "The DOJ has believed, not just there's additional documents, but they've talked about Bedminster, his club in New Jersey specifically. There's questions about whether he might have documents at another location."

"The Trump team is basically daring the DOJ, once again, to come get him and we'll see what the DOJ does," she concluded.

