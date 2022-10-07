Hurricane Ian’s trauma will leave a lasting mark on Floridians’ mental health, experts say

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — Though Hurricane Ian will be measured by the death and destruction it caused across the state, experts warn the storm’s aftermath will also include lingering harm to many Floridians’ mental health. Deborah Beidel, a psychologist and University of Central Florida psychology professor, said those who found their homes uninhabitable after the storm may experience trauma responses to cope with the losses. “You might be experiencing a lot of depression at this time because everything that you build your entire life in some cases has been washed away,” Beidel said. Beidel has been se...