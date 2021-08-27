Mandatory evacuations ordered in New Orleans as Hurricane Ida gusts toward Gulf Coast
New Orleans is issuing mandatory evacuation orders for areas outside of levee protection as Hurricane Ida is projected to make landfall on a path towards the city.

"Ida is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday, and the risk of hurricane-force winds continues to increase, especially along portions of the Louisiana coast, including metropolitan New Orleans," the National Hurricane Center warned. "Potentially devastating wind damage could occur where the core of Ida moves onshore."

New Orleans Public Schools announced on Friday that all schools would be closed on Monday, August 30th.

St. Charles Parish has ordered a total evacuation.

Officials are warning of up to 11 feet of storm surge.

