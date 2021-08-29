As Hurricane Ida makes landfall in New Orleans — naked man takes to the streets

There were many who desperately tried to escape the severity of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Biloxi and other areas on the gulf coast. Still, there are some people who are hunkering down and hoping to make it through the storm.

One man, in particular, approached the early part of the storm in his birthday suit, though he was wearing shoes. Wondering Tchoupitoulas St, the naked man appeared not to be wearing any clothes. While passersby filmed his activities, the man crossed the street and walked behind a large delivery truck that was parked on the sidewalk against a building.

The video appears to show the naked man being yelled at by a woman standing on the pavement. She was pointing, appearing to tell the man to getaway.

It's not unusual to see folks in the buff, as a video showed one man similarly attired at Carrollton and Tulane three years ago.

See the video below:





Horrifying scene as Ida makes landfall in New Orleans www.youtube.com



