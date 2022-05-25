Summer hurricanes, wildfires and storms loom as FEMA faces pressure to step up
A person clears up debris after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana(AFP)
WASHINGTON — Another grueling summer disaster season is arriving, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is under intense pressure even as its portfolio balloons, it pleads for more money from Congress and criticism comes on several fronts.
The agency manages more than 300 disaster declarations a year, a dramatic increase from the average of 108 disasters it responded to just a decade ago. For 2022, the disaster outlook is daunting.

