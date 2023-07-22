Odds climb for new tropical system to form on way to Caribbean, hurricane center says

The tropical outlook as of 8 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023. - Orlando Sentinel/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — The chance a new tropical depression or storm will form from a system making its way to the Caribbean this week keeps increasing, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Don continues to churn as it heads into the north Atlantic.
For the potential system farther south, the NHC said in its 8 a.m. tropical advisory that the small area of low pressure located about halfway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles continues to show signs of organization.