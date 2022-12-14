GOP governor calls possible Trump 2024 nomination 'worst scenario' in new interview
In a new interview with the Associated Press, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continued to distance himself from former President Donald Trump, calling him the "worst scenario" for the Republican Party if they nominate him for president in 2024.

Hutchinson, who has made no secret of his possible entry into the 2024 GOP nomination game, criticized Trump in direct opposition to his state's voting track record, where Trump earned over 60 percent of votes for both the 2016 and 2020 Presidential elections.

However, Hutchinson has remained a popular figure in the Razorback State, but now that loyalty will be tested as the governor courts a national audience.

At age 72, Hutchinson's possible nomination has received criticism that he is part of the country's old political guard that needs to step aside for a younger generation of national political candidates.

In the interview, he widely condemned Trump's proposed modifications to the Constitution and also distanced himself from the GOP's poor performance in the November midterm elections. He blamed the performance on "poor candidates, poor messaging, looking back instead of looking forward."

Hutchinson acknowledged he is currently reviewing his potential financial backers and resources for a possible run for the GOP nomination in 2024.

