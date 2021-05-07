Oklahoma gets $2.6 million refund for unused hydroxychloroquine

Oklahoma's attorney general has secured a refund for the state's stockpile of hydroxychloroquine.

The state's health department purchased the medication, which was touted by then-president Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19, at the start of the pandemic, and Oklahoma was left with 1.2 million unused doses after the Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorization, reported KFOR-TV.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Friday that he has reached an agreement with FFF Enterprises, a pharmaceutical wholesaler based in California, to return the state's stockpile of the drug for a full refund of the $2.6 million purchase price paid last year.

Hydroxychloroquine is typically used to treat malaria, and the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization after serious side effects were detected and it proved to be ineffective against the coronavirus.