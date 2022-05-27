‘I can’t believe I participated in such chaos.’ NC man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
Capitol Insurrectionists (Shutterstock)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the last month, U.S. Capitol riot defendant Matthew Wood had mounted a particularly vigorous defense. In a series of rapid-fire court filings, the 25-year-old Greensboro-area man, who is charged with six crimes tied to the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, had asked a judge to: — Move his trial moved out of Washington, arguing that he could not get a fair hearing from a D.C. jury; — Suppress some comments he made to the FBI as well as the information agents scraped from his cell phone; — Throw out all or some of the charges. On Friday, however, Wood dramatically changed course. ...