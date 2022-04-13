‘I don’t want them anymore,’ mother told Miami cops. They found her kids, 3 and 5, dead
Police Dreamstime/TNS

MIAMI — A Miami mother accused of murdering her two young children told detectives her “kids were suffering and that they would suffer less if they were dead,” according to a police report. Odette Joassaint, 41, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail early Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder. According to the arrest report, Joassaint confessed that she tied her children’s arms, legs and necks together. Then she used a red ribbon to strangle them Tuesday evening, she told detectives. The victims: Laural Belval, 5, and Jeffrey Belval, 3. Their father, Frantzy Belval, told the Miami Herald ...