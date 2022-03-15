'I fear for my husband,' Ukraine's first lady says
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

In a written exchange from an undisclosed location, Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's first lady, told ABC News that she fears for the safety of her husband, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and blames the West for allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to become increasingly vicious. “As every woman in Ukraine, now I fear for my husband,” Zelenska said. The 44-year-old wife of Ukraine’s president said she calls her husband every morning, but only after praying for his well-being. She also said she knows her spouse of 18 years is strong and capable of defending the country he loves. Zelenska called Russia’s at...