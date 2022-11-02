'I haven't lost my marbles,' says UK ex-minister heading for bug-eating reality TV show

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British health minister Matt Hancock defended his decision to join "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here" on Wednesday, saying that appearing on the reality TV show was a "great opportunity to talk directly to people". Hancock was suspended by Britain's ruling Conservatives after news broke that he would be swapping parliament for the Australian rainforest to face challenges such as eating insects and being trapped with snakes and spiders. Hancock, who was at the centre of Britain's fight against COVID-19 as health secretary, said in the Sun newspaper that he hadn't ...
Rare US Constitution original copy to be auctioned in December
November 02, 2022
An original copy of the US Constitution -- one of only two known to be in private hands -- will be auctioned off in December with bidding estimated to go as high as $30 million, Sotheby's announced Tuesday.
Five hundred first printings were made of the US Constitution's final text and provided to participants at the 1787 Constitutional Convention, including George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Ben Franklin, but almost all have been lost to history.
Of the 13 that are known to have remained, 11 are owned by governments and institutions.
Last year, one of the two privately held copies was bought for $43.2 million by US hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, who outbid a group of 17,000 cryptocurrency investors who had raised $40 million to try to buy the document, vowing to exhibit it in the public digital domain.
Griffin's purchase, which he has since lent for display at a free public museum, set a record for the highest price ever paid for a historical document at auction, according to Sotheby's.
The second copy will be auctioned off on December 13 for up to $30 million dollars, but bidding could soar even higher, according to Richard Austin, an expert in manuscripts and old books at Sotheby's New York auction house.
Austin told AFP he would "like to see another private individual or perhaps a group being responsible for the care of this very important document."
The artifact will be on public display at Sotheby's New York starting on November 4.
Will Brazil's Bolsonaro, now defeated, go to jail?
November 02, 2022
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro once took a stab at predicting the outcome of his 2022 re-election bid: "Prison, death or victory."
Victory it was not. Death came in the form of an end to his presidency, which he grudgingly accepted Tuesday -- two days after the election was declared for his opponent.
And prison?
"You can be sure that option... does not exist," the far-right leader told members of his crucial evangelical support base in August 2021.
Analysts, however, believe a future behind bars may be a very real prospect for the bellicose Bolsonaro, even if it may take years.
Almost from the start of his controversial mandate in 2019, Bolsonaro racked up accusations and investigations for everything from spreading disinformation to crimes against humanity.
He survived more than 150 impeachment bids -- a record.
Most of these were over his flawed management of the coronavirus pandemic, which claimed the lives of more than 685,000 people in Brazil -- the world's second-highest toll after the United States.
While in office, Bolsonaro was shielded from legal consequences by two political allies: Attorney General Augusto Aras and Arthur Lira, the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress.
But that will change on January 1, 2023 when his arch-rival, leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, takes over the reins once more, and Bolsonaro loses his presidential immunity.
'Crimes against humanity'
Legal problems can come from several fronts.
A Brazilian Senate committee has recommended charges over Bolsonaro's management of the Covid-19 pandemic, including "crimes against humanity."
The Covid-denying Bolsonaro, who punted unproven cures and said vaccines could turn people into "alligators," is also being investigated for allegedly failing to act on an embezzlement tip-off regarding coronavirus vaccine purchases.
Another probe is pending into claims that Bolsonaro leaked a classified police investigation into corruption accusations against his sons, and interfered in another.
The outgoing president was further implicated in a probe into his senator son Flavio for an alleged scheme to collect part of political staffers' salaries in a practice known as "rachadinha."
That case was scrapped on the grounds that Bolsonaro junior enjoyed parliamentary immunity.
Bolsonaro has consistently denied any wrongdoing, claiming he is the victim of political persecution.
"They are looking for a way to get at me," he said after the online news site Uol published claims 30 days before the election, that his family members had bought 51 properties.
The properties were paid partly or fully in cash for a total of some $4.7 million between 1990 and 2022, with questions raised over the provenance of the money.
There were also claims of public money being abused on his watch to curry favor with evangelical leaders.
"When his presidential term ends, Jair Bolsonaro will be answerable to justice and the public prosecutor's office will be able to open new investigations," legal expert Rogerio Dultra dos Santos of Fluminense Federal University told AFP.
Bolsonaro was elected on an anti-corruption platform at a time when the country was reeling from a massive graft scandal involving state oil company Petrobras, Lula's government and his Workers' Party (PT).
Lula's own convictions in relation to that scandal were later annulled.
'Several years'
Lula has vowed to grant access to possibly compromising documents, both official and personal, that Bolsonaro had sealed for 100 years before leaving office.
This "could have legal consequences," said Dos Santos.
However, any attempt to bring Bolsonaro to justice could "take several years" considering the likelihood of multiple appeals along the way, the analyst added.
Ironically, Bolsonaro could benefit from a Supreme Court ruling that allowed Lula's release from prison in November 2019 pending an appeal against his corruption conviction.
Temporarily changing gear from his previous insistence that Lula would never win the election, Bolsonaro recently said he would "stay out of politics" if he loses.
But Mayra Goulart, a political scientist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, said she would be "very surprised" if this were true.
Lawmakers and various other public servants in Brazil enjoy immunity from prosecution while in office.
Whatever his legal fate, Goulart said Bolsonaro would likely follow a similar path as his political idol, Donald Trump, "who maintains a considerable influence on American politics despite his 2020 defeat."
Punk poet Patti Smith says writing is her 'essential' art form
November 02, 2022
Her Godmother of Punk Rock icon status made her a household name, but for Patti Smith, it's writing where she finds her true artistic voice.
Along with her musical performance and literary pursuits, Smith is a painter and photographer, but if she had to choose one form?
"I'd pick writing."
"Writing is my most essential form of expression," the artist told AFP in Chicago, where she recently received the prestigious Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize.
Smith, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, is perhaps best known for her seminal punk album "Horses."
But poetry was an earlier love, and "Horses" begins with lines from a poem that she penned.
"Performing poetry, reading poetry was very strong in New York in the late 1960s and early 1970s," she said.
But "I had so much energy and was really a child of rock and roll, so standing there reading a poem was never satisfying to me," Smith continued.
"I quickly merged my poems with a few chords as something to propel me to improvise more poetry, and it sort of evolved into a rock and roll band."
While Smith's album and her band went on to critical acclaim, writing always was at its backbone, she said, pointing to her song "Redondo Beach" which was initially a poem.
"Throughout all my albums and even the prose that I write, poetry is still a thread," she said.
"Horses" is widely considered one of the best albums of all time, but for Smith it was her 2010 book "Just Kids" -- a memoir she promised her best friend and muse Robert Mapplethorpe that she would write hours before he died -- that became her life's greatest success.
"I'd never written a book of nonfiction, but he asked me if I would write our story," she recalled.
Mapplethorpe, a photographer, died at age 42. He and Smith shared a deep friendship, romance and lifelong creative bond.
"My greatest success in my life has been the book that he asked me to write and it almost makes me cry. Robert got his wish and I kept my vow and wrote the book as best I could."
"Just Kids" won The National Book Award and introduced Smith to an entirely new generation of fans, while outselling all of her music albums along the way.
She said young people used to tell her "Horses" changed their lives -- but "it was usurped by 'Kids.'"
"I think it's really opened up many doors for me," she continued. "Other books were examined and people read them and now when we have our concerts, it's a wonderful thing to step on stage and see a sea of people under 30, even under 25."
"To see all these young people who are interested in your work and giving of their energy, I'm so grateful for that."
People power
Smith, who turns 76 this December, said she has no plans to slow her output.
She's set to release "A Book of Days" later this month, a volume based on her Instagram account's musings.
She's also considering a serialized book entitled "The Melting," based on her Substack account posts.
Smith has maintained her prolific output for years but she says "things don't necessarily come easy."
"I've had to plug away my whole life."
She considers herself an optimist but she's "deeply concerned and heartbroken" about the state of the world right now, citing environmental crises along with the rise of nationalism globally and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"There's so many things happening simultaneously right now, it's overwhelming," she said. "But I have kids, so I'm always seeking in my mind ways to make the world better for them."
Persevering means writing daily and trying her best to help others.
"We just have to keep doing our work and find a way to keep ourselves healthy and just help one another. It seems so elemental but it's also required," she said.
Smith said she's working on writing a new song inspired by the women protesting in Iran, and still believes, like one of her famous songs, that people have the power.
"I absolutely believe it," she said. "It's just whether we choose to use it or not. That's what the women of Iran are doing."
"That's the only tool we have."
