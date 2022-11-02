'I haven't lost my marbles,' says UK ex-minister heading for bug-eating reality TV show

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British health minister Matt Hancock defended his decision to join "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here" on Wednesday, saying that appearing on the reality TV show was a "great opportunity to talk directly to people". Hancock was suspended by Britain's ruling Conservatives after news broke that he would be swapping parliament for the Australian rainforest to face challenges such as eating insects and being trapped with snakes and spiders. Hancock, who was at the centre of Britain's fight against COVID-19 as health secretary, said in the Sun newspaper that he hadn't ...