'I want pink': Teacher's directive on painted fingernails sends toddler and dad on a trip to the salon
Photo by Kristin Brown on Unsplash

Christian Shearhod, a Los Angeles County teacher who has attracted a large following on social media for his New Age views on parenting, has found an even bigger audience beyond his 900,000 followers.

Video of a trip he and his 3-year-old son Ashton took to a nail salon has gone viral, following an incident when the child's teacher told the boy that only girls should have painted fingernails.

Ashton's chants of "I want pink" has received over 4 million views on Tiktok to date and more than 14,000 comments. In the final frames of the clip, Ashton is seen displaying his bright new pink nails.

The father and son started painting their nails together when Ashton was two-years-old.

Shearhold has gained a massive following on social media for his unique methods and viewpoints on parenting as he raises Ashton with his transgender girlfriend Eden.

