'I want to see the sun' begs child in Mariupol steel works

'I don't like being called stupid': Trump worries about how his thinking is viewed
April 23, 2022
Donald Trump can't stop talking about passing a dementia test being proof of his self-professed genius.
At his rally on Thursday, Trump discussed a cognitive test that was giving to him by Ronnie Jackson, what was then White House doctor and is now a far-right congressman from Texas.
"I said, 'I don't like being called stupid. Is there a test I can take to prove to these radical left maniacs that I'm much smarter than them? Is there a test?' And he said, 'Sir, there is a test. It's called an X test," Trump said at a rally in Ohio.
Trump described it as a test that "gets very tough." It was described differently by The New York Times in 2020.
"The Montreal Cognitive Assessment is meant to test for signs of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other conditions, but the president talked about it on Fox News on Wednesday night as if he had aced an IQ test proving his intelligence. Experts said that reflected a misunderstanding about the purpose and value of the exam," the newspaper explained.
The newspaper described the widespread ridicule Trump received for his brag over remembering, “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV."
On Saturday, at the Ohio rally, Trump did not apparently remember those five things, even though his lectern was flanked by two teleprompters.
When Trump retold the story, the five things, they were, "A light. A group of people. Ohio. A fake teleprompter that I never end up using. And the fake news."
When Trump got to the point in the story where he brags about remembering the five items, he repeated neither the initial list nor his Ohio rally version.
The rally came one day after Trump told the right-wing Heritage Foundation, "that's a test that even some geniuses in this room will not do that well on. It's not that easy a test."
Trump: I said.., I don\u2019t like being called stupid. Is there a test I can take to prove to these radical left maniacs that I\u2019m much smarter than them? And he said \u201cSir, there is a test. It\u2019s called an X test\u201dpic.twitter.com/JGVklls9ci— Acyn (@Acyn) 1650756758
Trump on Cognitive test: I named five things. A light, a group of people, Ohio, a fake teleprompter, and the fake newspic.twitter.com/ZjtFq77gRu— Acyn (@Acyn) 1650756391
Orrin Hatch dies — and the tributes remind of the pre-Trump era of American politics
April 23, 2022
The longest-serving Republican senator in history died on Saturday, the Associated Press reports.
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) represented the state for 42 years in the U.S. Senate. His death occurred the same day Utah Republicans backed Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) in his 2022 re-election, while Democrats did not nominate a candidate, instead voting to back independent Evan McMullin in the general election.
"A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also formed friendships across the aisle, particularly with the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy," the AP noted. "He was also noted for his side career as a singer and recording artist of music with themes of his religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints."
Tributes for Hatch harkened back to a pre-Trump era in American politics.
Here's some of what people were saying:
Thinking tonight of the time Jeh Johnson, then serving as Obama\u2019s Homeland Security secretary, clapped me on the back to get my attention so he could praise then-Sen. Orrin Hatch, a senior member of the opposite party. It speaks to the admiration both sides had for Hatch. RIP.https://twitter.com/Zachary_Cohen/status/740618921309548544\u00a0\u2026— Zach C. Cohen (@Zach C. Cohen) 1650762598
Hatch in his 2018 Senate floor farewell address:\u201dYou in this Senate must be a beacon of light at a time when it seems that darkness is increasingly gathering in our politics. You must remember your voices and your actions will help to shape the future.\u201d https://www.c-span.org/video/?455655-3/senator-orrin-hatch-farewell-speech\u00a0\u2026— Craig Caplan (@Craig Caplan) 1650762501
I remember going to see Senator Hatch in his senate office before the Clinton impeachment trial. After talking impeachment for a while, he played a gospel recording for me \u2014 a song he had just produced with Jesse Jackson\u2019s daughter Santita.— Jonathan Karl (@Jonathan Karl) 1650762821
RIP Orrin Hatch\n\nIn 1976, he filed to run for Senate at the last second (when he was completely unknown) but became Utah\u2019s longest-serving senator. Earlier on, he was in sort of a group of anti-establishment western Rs; still, he was known for working with Ted Kennedy.pic.twitter.com/Tb063XNfpQ— J. Miles Coleman (@J. Miles Coleman) 1650761663
Orrin Hatch was sometimes full of surprises.https://twitter.com/senorrinhatch/status/987143998350479360\u00a0\u2026— Steven Dennis (@Steven Dennis) 1650761197
Sen. Orrin Hatch has died. RIP. \n\nLots of memories of covering him. One particular conversation stands out. A decade ago. 2012. We were talking about the tea party. Told me he had seen this sort of thing before in \u201876 and we\u2019d see it again after he was gone. A GOP revolt.— Robert Costa (@Robert Costa) 1650762843
RIP Orrin Hatch.\n\nLearn more about his life and career by searching over 2,395 C-SPAN appearances. https://www.c-span.org/person/?189/OrrinHatch\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/TmaImMWzlg— CSPAN (@CSPAN) 1650763587
From 2018 - Sen. Orrin Hatch receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom.\n\n"Senator Hatch's dedication to the Senate, the country, and the rule of law has helped make our country what it is today, and for that, we honor him."\n\nRIP.pic.twitter.com/JeSFmqG47C— CSPAN (@CSPAN) 1650763955
The Hatch Foundation sadly announces the passing of Senator Orrin G. Hatch\u2014the former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate and the longest-serving Senator in Utah history (1977-2019).\n\nTo learn more about his incredible life, click here:\n\nhttps://orrinhatchfoundation.org/\u00a0pic.twitter.com/dCGa7ew11f— Orrin G. Hatch Foundation (@Orrin G. Hatch Foundation) 1650760184
Trump gives tepid update on his 'Truth Social' Twitter clone: 'Have fun with it'
April 23, 2022
Donald Trump gave an update on his beleaguered social media company run by former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).
"And it's open and ready to go," Trump said. "Go out and use it and have fun with it. And non-iPhone users are coming very, very soon to make Truth Social a free-speech alternative to big tech platforms."
"Our team is working around the clock and has recently enabled every single on the wait list to join the platform," Trump claimed. "A lot of people were on the wait list, now you can join."
After a botched rollout, Trump fans have continued to complain about Trump's Twitter clone.
President Trump gives update on TRUTH SOCIALpic.twitter.com/IucuhGaTMQ— RSBN \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@RSBN \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1650758921
