I will always remember Queen Elizabeth's smile: Camilla pays tribute

LONDON (Reuters) - Camilla, wife of the Britain's new King Charles and now queen consort, said the smile of the late Queen Elizabeth was "unforgettable" in a message of tribute to the late monarch released on Sunday. "She's been part of our lives for ever. I'm 75 now and I can't remember anyone except the Queen being there," Camilla said of Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8 aged 96. "It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman. There weren't women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role," she added in the tribute which was recorded as...