California's I-5 shut down as big rig explodes — ending police chase
I-5 shut down by white big rig on fire / Fox 11 screengrab

California Highway Patrol officers shut down I-5 after a white big rig caught on fire after a slow-speed chase.

A Fox 11 helicopter was broadcasting the pursuit live. It ended when the truck, which was allegedly stolen more than 100 miles away in Bakersfield, caught on fire.

Fox 11 says that multiple attempts to deploy spike strips were unsuccessful. But eventually, they successfully took out the passenger front tire and then the driver's side front tire.

Video showed the driver's side front wheel not turning, which ignited a fire.

The truck then came to a stop and a man jumped out of the driver's side door, surrendered to CHP, and was taken into custody by officers as the fire grew.

There was a thick plume of black smoke when the diesel tanks ignited.

Firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was quickly extinguished.

