Ian shakes up election preparations, could hurt Florida turnout

OLIVIER DOULIERY/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Running an election in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian is going to be a monumental challenge for elections officials in the Florida counties hit hardest by the storm as they face poll worker shortages, damaged polling places and voters who lost their homes. With a month to go, county election supervisors in Southwest Florida and other parts of the state that suffered the most from Ian lost a full week of prep time and are now in the early stages of assessing the damage. “I want to keep it as normal as humanly possible. I think the more you depart, the more it makes problems,...