Idaho governor warns anti-abortion law he just signed could 're-traumatize' rape victims

Idaho's GOP governor warned of "unintended consequences" as he signed a controversial anti-abortion bill while trying to fend off a primary challenge by a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate.
"Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday signed a controversial bill that would allow families to sue abortion providers. The bill was modeled after a Texas law passed last year that allows the public to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion. Idaho’s is slightly different — it only allows family to sue abortion providers, but doubles the $10,000 maximum that Texas plaintiffs can seek," the Idaho Statesman reports.
Even though he signed the bill, he asked legislators to fix it.
"I remain committed to protecting the lives of pre-born babies and strongly encourage the Legislature to promptly rectify any unintended consequences with this legislation to ensure the state sufficiently protects the interests of victims of sexual assault,” Little said in a letter to legislators. "I am particularly concerned for those vulnerable women and children who lack the capacity or familial support to report incest and sexual assault. Ultimately, this legislation risks re-traumatizing victims by affording monetary (incentives) to wrongdoers and family members of rapists.”
Little is being challenged in the 2022 GOP primary by controversial Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. Ammon Bundy is also running as an independent.
Letter from Idaho's governor.Screengrab.