Idaho county GOP shredded for ad accusing local libraries of grooming kids: 'Every premise is wrong'

A new TV ad funded by the Kootenai County Republican Party is being called out by a local newspaper for misleading viewers about local libraries "grooming" children for sex.

In a review of the ad, the Spokesman-Review describes how it implies that libraries are being run by transgender pedophiles who are obsessed with showing sexually explicit materials to children and even teaching them about "anal sex."

After speaking with local officials, however, the Spokesman-Review determined that "every premise in the video is wrong," as "there are no separate rooms for story time" in libraries and "only librarians can conduct story time."

What's more, The Spokesman-Review asked local GOP officials to identify children's books about anal sex present in local libraries, and they pointed to a picture book about Japanese public bathing customs that does not mention anal sex.

The ad was so misleading that it even got called out by Sandy Patano, a founding member of the North Idaho Republicans.

"The KCRCC and the chairman will say and do anything to win,” she told the Spokesman-Review. “I don’t think they’re trying to protect children. I think they are lying to people to protect their grip on power.”