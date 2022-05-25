Idaho MAGA rioter sentenced to 2 months after saying she 'regrets everything she did'

On Tuesday, the Idaho Statesman reported that a Boise woman who pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to 2 months in jail.
"Pam Hemphill of Boise will also be on probation for three years and must pay a $500 fine, U.S. District Senior Judge Royce Lamberth said," reported Rebecca Boone. "Hemphill pleaded guilty earlier this year to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building. In exchange, prosecutors dropped three additional misdemeanor charges."
"Like many other defendants who have been charged in connection with the siege, Hemphill posted videos to social media sites that showed her in Washington, D.C., in the days surrounding the insurrection and at the Capitol when it was happening," continued the report. "Hemphill told the judge that she regrets everything she said and did on Jan. 6. She said she intended to record the protest but got caught up in the moment."
The "caught up in the moment" defense has been used by several Capitol rioters, including Robert Ehmke of Glendora, California, who was caught on tape smashing a window to allow entry to other attackers.
Lamberth did not accept Hemphill's request for leniency, saying, “Because it’s such a serious event in the history of our country, that I have to agree with the government’s recommendation in this case, I believe there has to be a penalty when there is a serious offense like this.”
Nearly 850 people have been charged for their roles in the Capitol insurrection. Charges range from misdemeanor picketing and trespassing to assaulting police officers, and, in the case of paramilitary Oath Keepers leaders, seditious conspiracy.