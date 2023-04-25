Idaho stabbing survivor resists testifying as defense claims she has exonerating evidence
Suspect in Idaho college student slayings is identified

A survivor in the gruesome University of Idaho stabbings has been compelled to testify for the defense by a state judge — but she is resisting the order to do so, reported The Daily Beast.

"Bethany Funke, who shared a house with the four slain college students, has fought back against the judge’s order, with her lawyer moving to quash the subpoena completely," reported Josh Fiallo. "In a court filing obtained by News Nation, Funke’s attorneys wrote that the court 'has no authority' to summon Funke, who lives out of state and hasn’t been named a 'material witness' in the case."

"Funke’s lawyer, Kelli Anne Viloria, also accused defense attorneys of trying to turn Kohberger’s preliminary hearing into a 'mini trial' of its own, which she insinuated is in improper," the report continued. "Kohberger’s attorneys claimed Funke’s testimony is needed because she has exculpatory evidence that could prove Kohberger’s innocence."

The stabbings shocked the college town of Moscow, Idaho, which had not seen a murder in years, and unsettled the whole nation due to the initial weeks-long struggle of police to identify a suspect. Ultimately, Kohberger, a former graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University just across the state line, was implicated by DNA evidence recovered from the scene.

Kohberger was arrested after traveling with his father back to his family home in Pennsylvania. Police watching the house said he wore surgical gloves and appeared to be trying to meticulously disinfect his car.

No potential motive has yet been revealed publicly. However, Kohberger repeatedly messaged one of the murdered women on Instagram in the weeks preceding the slaughter.

